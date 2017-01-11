The 10 Best Hotels on The Pacific Coast Highway

Pebble Beach

Rooms from $670

Book one of 269 rooms here for a couple of nights and you’ll qualify to play the affiliated Pebble Beach Golf Links -- one to scratch off the bucket list for sure. (The Scottish-style links course onsite is no slouch, either.) Before playing, you can fix your ragged swing at the newly-built Golf Academy and Practice Facility, which boasts some of the most high-tech robotic training equipment in the world. Of course, you could just savor the view of the wild Pacific from your room instead.

Inside tip: Ask for a room on the first fairway: you’ll have a sightline of not just the ocean, but of a bagpiper that plays at sunset, rain or shine, which is actually way nicer than it sounds.