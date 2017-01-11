The World's Greatest Parties You've Never Heard Of

Tickets for Coachella 2016 sold out in record time. Flights into New Orleans before Mardis Gras are prohibitive, and forget about hotels. No problem -- you can still find parties on this planet that your friends haven't already selfied to exhaustion. Look further afield, around and outside the Americas, and you'll find colorful, raucous parties all over the globe. Carnival vibes, electronic music festivals, and spiritually inclined alternatives abound.

You may have heard of some of these -- clearly someone has, or else it wouldn't be much of a party. But chances are you're going to catch at least a strain of FOMO reading through these. Time to put some play-hard miles on the passport.