8 International Internships That Let You Travel the World

Roughing it while conserving the natural environment in Madagascar

Organization: SEED Madagascar (Sustainable Environment, Education & Development)

Where you'll be: Tent camping in the Anosy region of Southeast Madagascar

When: A 10-week program starting at the beginning of January, April, July, and October each year. Also available in four-, six-, or eight-week durations.

Who they’re looking for: Anyone over 18, but you should probably love animals, because you’ll be working with a lot of them -- also, a rudimentary knowledge (and even fieldwork) in biology and conservation couldn’t hurt. Oh, and be in decent shape -- this one is big on the outdoor adventures and long hikes.

What you'll be doing: Basically living in your own little National Geographic, i.e., reforestation work, studying the native lemurs, and being part of a team committed to preserving Madagascar's threatened ecosystems

Best perk of the job: You heard us say lemurs, right?

Does it pay? No. And you actually need to raise money for the charity to even get accepted. But! Once you get there, they cover accommodations -- and you can get school credit.

When to apply: Depends on which trip you're interested in, but if you miss one, don’t worry -- they take four trips every year. Application here.