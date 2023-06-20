The Best International Music Festivals to Catch This Summer
Fun in the sun, plus some tunes.
The joys of a well-crafted summer music festival are numerous, but taking in some Vitamin D as you gather with like-minded folks to dance (or sway) your face off to your favorite bands as you all bake under the hot sun is central to the experience. Maybe you’ll even run into your favorite musicians on the festival grounds, before or after exploring immersive world-building installations and eating some of the best food around—all while staying extremely hydrated, of course.
Now, take all that festival fun and transport it to cities that could double as vacation destinations in themselves, throw in rosters packed with local and internationally known performers, and you’ve got our list of the 12 best international music festivals to check out this summer. Head to England for Glastonbury, then spend a few days kicking around London for the ol’ Buckingham Palace and all the charms of a new-old city. Zip over to Poland for Open’er, then pay a visit to a particularly chonky cat. Or traipse through the Lavaux Vineyard Terraces in the Swiss Riviera while you’re in town for the world-renowned Montreux Jazz Festival.
Or, if you feel like it, do all three. Who says you have to pick just one song—or city—of the summer? We say collect them all.
Where: Somerset, England
When: Wednesday, June 21–Sunday, June 25
The lowdown: Evolving from a free festival in 1971 with 12,000 attendees and David Bowie and Fairport Convention as its headliners, the Glastonbury Festival is virtually its own city at this point. In fact, it’s said to be the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world, covering 900 acres in the historic Vale of Avalon with a perimeter of eight and a half miles. It’s ever-evolving, too, with last year’s addition of the post-apocalyptic Art Deco-inspired Lonely Hearts Club stage within the Silver Hayes dance area, and this year’s Carhenge installation, which doubles as a curious musical backdrop.
As to be expected with a festival of this size, every taste is satiated—though remarkably, it’s the first time you’ll catch Sir Elton John at the festival (and perhaps the last time to see the legend in the UK, as the appearance is part of his farewell tour). And if you like to partake in flash mobs, you’re in luck. That happens at noon on Saturday at the Pyramid Stage, where you’ll be dancing to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” alongside Rick himself.
The lineup: Performers include Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix, Queens of the Stone Age, Lana Del Rey, Guns ‘N Roses, Elton John, Lil Nas X, Sparks, Kelis, Hot Chip, Young Fathers, Fatboy Slim, The Chicks, Thundercat, and more (basically name a performer, any performer).
The cost: Five-day general admission passes start at £340 per person (includes camping). The festival is sold out, but you can try your luck here.
Where: Bucharest, Romania
When: Friday, June 23–Sunday, June 25
The lowdown: If your only knowledge of Romania extends to it being the home of Dracula or, say, Andrew Tate’s hideout, you should probably turn your attention to their festival scene. The Balkan country is home to a plethora of EDM and rock festivals, including the legendary electronica-leaning Untold, held this August in none other than Transylvania). Elsewhere, the audiovisual Saga Festival first launched in 2021 after a pandemic delay and is still going strong with more than 100 performers spread over three stages. An extra bonus for travel nerds? It’s all going down in an airport where hangars—and, in some cases, even a plane—double as stages.
The lineup: Performers include Lil Nas X, Skrillex, Fisher, Wiz Khalifa, Nina Kravitz, I Hate Models, Arkanian, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at €45 per person Three-day passes start at €65 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Gdynia, Poland
When: Wednesday, June 28–Saturday, July 1
The lowdown: Another airport festival, this time popping off inside the unfinished Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in northern Poland, a stark setting for a robust lineup of pop music stars like Lil Nas X and Rina Sawayama. The biggest festival in the country with an eye towards environmental protection, camping is available as well as free shuttle buses. Also on message? The “upcycling” theme for this year’s fashion stage, with young Polish designers exhibiting their creations alongside workshops for festival-goers. Plus, an NGO zone with 35 NGOs promoting the idea of Girl Power.
The lineup: Performers include Sza, Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Queens Of The Stone Age, Paolo Nutini, Rina Sawayama, Thundercat, Machine Gun Kelly, Christine and the Queens, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at 449zł per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Montreux, Switzerland
When: Friday, June 30–Saturday, July 15
The lowdown: There are a few musical ways you may be acquainted with the resort town of Montreux. As the setting for the destructive fire recounted in Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” As Freddie Mercury’s last home, with a statue of him to boot. Or as the setting of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which since 1967 has been adding some grit to the glamorous Swiss Riviera with what is now a two-week-long festival encompassing multiple venues. Founder Claude Nobs was well ahead of his time when it came to programming and abandoned the fest’s original jazz premise early on, building up a massive archive of musicians including everyone from Alice Cooper to Aretha Franklin to Beck to, of course, Deep Purple. In addition to the main musical lineup, this year’s festival has announced a slate of free shows across 11 stages—though if you want guaranteed entry, purchase a new Nightlife Pass.
The lineup: Performers include Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Lil Nas X, Caroline Polachek, Wet Leg, and Christine and the Queens, Mavis Staples, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Mark Ronson, and more.
The cost: Some stages are free. Passes to individual shows start at CHF 88 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Oropos, Greece
When: Saturday, July 1–Sunday, July 9
The lowdown: Since its beginnings in 1996, Rockwave has basically become another temple in Greece. But this time, it’s a temple of rock. At the lush Terra Vibe Park in Oropos, pristine mountains welcome guests for a week of open-air camping and a musical lineup of big names like Robbie Williams, Mika, and the Black Keys, as well as local heroes like the folk-psychedelic Villagers of Ioannina City and Greek stoner metal band, 1000MODS.
The lineup: Performers include Robbie Williams, James Bay, Deep Purple, The Black Keys, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at €55 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Byron Bay, Australia
When: Friday, July 21–Sunday, July 23
The lowdown: Since 2001, what is now Australia’s largest festival has been running as an alternative activity during winter months. But winter in coastal Byron Bay doesn’t necessarily mean cold weather, as July temperatures range from 59 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, perfectly cool for dancing your bum off to acts like Lizzo, Flume (celebrating a decade in the industry with a festival exclusive), and Mumford & Sons, provided it doesn’t flood like last year. Besides a quality roster, the festival offers a camping experience and a wealth of interactive attractions including a comedy stage, science tent, tarot readings, massages, and an Indigenous-led dance program.
The lineup: Performers include Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Noah Cyrus, Australian DJ Flume, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at $189 per person. Three-day passes start at $429 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Boom, Belgium
When: Friday, July 21–Sunday, July 23 and Friday, July 28–Sunday, July 30
The lowdown: Even if you’ve never been to Belgium, you’ve probably heard of Tomorrowland. Launched in 2005, the colossal EDM extravaganza has since birthed spinoffs like the short-lived TomorrowWorld outside of Atlanta plus the still-running Tomorrowland Winter in the French Alps and Tomorrowland Brasil. Clearly, this festival is about much more than just putting artists on a stage, and made a name for itself by creating transcendent worlds via elaborate sets—think an EDM Burning Man, with accommodations ranging from an area to pitch your own tent to luxury glamping mansions. This year’s festival theme is “Adscendo” complete with video trailer describing a mythological place where humans and birds have lived in harmony for centuries. Prepare to see a lot of people wearing wings.
The lineup: Performers include Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Above & Beyond, SVDDEN DEATH, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nina Kraviz, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at €125 per person. Three-day passes start at €295 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Niigata, Japan
When: Friday, July 28–Sunday, July, 30
The lowdown: The first Fuji Rock festival was a legendary disaster. It was hit by a typhoon, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing through the storm despite lead singer Anthony Kiedis having a broken arm. Still, it persisted. Two years later, the festival moved four hours away to the Naeba Ski Resort but kept the Mt. Fuji name, and now what’s become the largest music festival in Japan spans three days, 200 musicians, and hundreds of thousands of attendees. A 90-minute train ride from Tokyo, the setting is one the most gorgeous music festival settings ever, with hot springs to soak in and nature walks to explore. Plus the Dragondola, the longest gondola in Japan, which takes attendees on a scenic 20-minute ride above the mountains over to the Day Dreaming stage.
The lineup: Performers include the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Denzel Curry, Weezer, Lizzo, Yuki, Idles, Testset, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at ¥21,000 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: Tuesday, August 8–Saturday, August 12
The lowdown: Øya means “island” and, you guessed it, the festival got its start on Norway’s Kalvøya Island. In 2001, it shifted over to the city of Oslo, and stands as the largest outdoor fest in the country, reachable by public transportation and walkable from the city center. It kicks off small, however, with a club night on Tuesday taking over multiple urban venues, before launching a Wednesday through Saturday lineup that includes Blur and Boygenius, a supergroup composed of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus that’s recently reached cult status. It’s also one of the greenest festivals around, running on 90% renewable energy, with food served in compostable packaging and a total recycling rate of 75%.
The lineup: Performers include Blur, Lorde, Pusha T, Boygenius, Sigrid, Lorde, Wizkid, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes tickets start at NOK 1,354 per person. Five-day passes start at NOK 3,864 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: Brecon Beacons, Wales
When: Thursday, August 17–Sunday, August 20
The green part of the Green Man festival begins with its setting. Wales is known for stunning scenery and the festival’s location—set on the Glanusk Estate in Brecon Beacons National Park—is no exception, with the surrounding mountains forming a natural amphitheater. Beginning as a folk festival in the mid-2000s, it now encompasses all genres throughout a manageable mid-level bash with grounds you can walk across in 15 minutes or so, and its 10 stages support exhibitions on literature, film, comedy, theater, science, and other interests in a veritable cultural smorgasbord. Do some sunrise yoga in the wellness area, camp in the Green Man Settlement, and try the festival’s very own Green Man Beer. That’s the only branding you’ll find, by the way, as the festival has eschewed corporate sponsorship in favor of promoting Welsh-made food and drink. The other green component? You’ll find lots of sustainability efforts throughout, from solar power to serving ware made from recycled materials and encouraging vendors to utilize local produce.
The lineup: Performers include Devo, First Aid Kit, Self Esteem, Spiritualized, Young Fathers, The Walkmen, Snail Mail, and more.
The cost: Four-day passes start at £235 per person. The festival is sold out, but you can try your luck here.
Where: Novalja, Croatia
When: Sunday, August 20–Thursday, August 24
The lowdown: Dance to a soundtrack of house and techno, cool off in the ocean breeze, then wash the sweat away in the Adriatic Sea between sets. This is the promise of the Sonus Festival, held on Zrće Beach on the party island of Pag (which, fun fact, is also known for its cheese—make sure to pick some up). It’s long been the go-to open air rave for beat-thumping fans, and this year’s five-day, dusk-till-dawn affair celebrates its 10th anniversary with its usual curation of heavy-hitters and underground musicians, plus plenty of pool and boat parties. When in Croatia…
The lineup: Performers include Diplo, Derrick May, Solardo, Miss Monique, Juliet Fox, Lauren Lo Sung, Chelina Manuhutu, Brina Knauss, Layton Giordani, Roberto Capuano, Silvie Loto, and more.
The cost: Five-day passes start at €229 per person. Buy yours here.
Where: São Paulo, Brazil
When: Saturday, September 2–Sunday, September 10
The lowdown: The Town may be a new addition to the festival calendar, but it comes with pedigree. Held over two consecutive weekends at the Interlagos Race Track, it’s backed by the founder of the massive Rock in Rio and features acts like Brazilian singer-songwriter Ludmilla as well as Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, and Bebe Rexha (who will hopefully have a less eventful set than in recent months). If live music set against a backdrop of São Paulo’s glittering skyline doesn’t suffice, there will also be a zip line, a roller coaster, and a ferris wheel to keep you entertained.
The lineup: Performers include Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Bebe Rexha, and more.
The cost: Single-day passes start at BRL 815 per person. Buy yours here.