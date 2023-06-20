The Best International Music Festivals to Catch This Summer

The joys of a well-crafted summer music festival are numerous, but taking in some Vitamin D as you gather with like-minded folks to dance (or sway) your face off to your favorite bands as you all bake under the hot sun is central to the experience. Maybe you’ll even run into your favorite musicians on the festival grounds, before or after exploring immersive world-building installations and eating some of the best food around—all while staying extremely hydrated, of course.

Now, take all that festival fun and transport it to cities that could double as vacation destinations in themselves, throw in rosters packed with local and internationally known performers, and you’ve got our list of the 12 best international music festivals to check out this summer. Head to England for Glastonbury, then spend a few days kicking around London for the ol’ Buckingham Palace and all the charms of a new-old city. Zip over to Poland for Open’er, then pay a visit to a particularly chonky cat. Or traipse through the Lavaux Vineyard Terraces in the Swiss Riviera while you’re in town for the world-renowned Montreux Jazz Festival.

Or, if you feel like it, do all three. Who says you have to pick just one song—or city—of the summer? We say collect them all.