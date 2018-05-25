17 Incredible Islands Around the World to Visit This Summer

You fantasize about a island vacations for the same reason everyone else does: Earth gave us hundreds of thousands of islands to choose from, so whatever your perfect dream trip entails, an island somewhere will fit it perfectly. Maybe you're cool flomped on a sandy stretch of strangers' skin, nodding at the fittest among them and listening to some dude blasting “Turn Down for What” on a football-sized Blu-Ray speaker. Or maybe you're inclined to find a vacant, balmy postcard sanctuary known only to sea turtles and mapping satellites. You do you, Robinson Crusoe.
We put the question to a gaggle of world travelers and asked, what are the islands you would recommend as a dream vacation? The picks they came back with were as varied as you'd hope, hotspots for weird art, unique grub, total transcendence/disassociation from the physical world, whiskey, saltwater, caves, skiing, orangutans, the whole gamut. At these destinations, the hills are chocolate, the riverbeds are volcanic, the biking is extreme, the hammocks are a swingin’, and the living is most certainly easy.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
South Island, New Zealand
The epic antidote to a scorching Northern summer
It doesn’t matter if you’re in Miami or Minnesota -- come August you’re going to be sick of the film of perma-sweat on your brow, the stench of BBQ on your clothes, and that niggling flip-flop sore between your toes. The solution? Head south -- far, far south, so freaking south that you end up in South Island. Down here in New Zealand, June to August is deep midwinter. That means you get snow by the boatload. You’d be hard pressed to find better skiing and snowboarding anywhere in the world; Queenstown and Wanaka are your best bet for guaranteed powder, and they’re a great-looking pair of lakeside towns for the après scene too.
It’s also prime time to see some of South Island’s copious natural wonders. The big-gun glaciers (Franz Josef and Fox, to their friends) are at their fullest and most fuck-you-global-warming -- you’ll get more ice crevasses and caves, and fewer tourists lining up for Instagrams with them. It’s also whale migration season, so prepare to meet some affable humpbacks, especially off the coast at Kaikoura. And if you get desperate for a hit of heat, head to Lake Tekapo for a soak in one of the many natural thermal springs. -- Jonathan Melmoth
Crete, Greece
Not just any Aegean island
Don’t get us wrong -- we love the Greek islands, but they can blend together after a while. Dry, rocky hills drop dramatically into crystalline waters. A whitewashed chapel perches on a cliffside ledge. You’ve seen the pictures. You get it.
Crete, the largest of the bunch, has retained a flavor all its own. Over the course of its history Crete has played host, with varying degrees of reluctance, to Roman, Venetian, and Turkish empires, whose cultural and architectural influences all splendidly converge on the island if you look close enough. You’ll spy, for example, an oddly rounded gift shop that looks out of place along Chania’s gorgeous Venetian waterfront, until you learn it used to be a Turkish mosque. And in this part of Greece, ordering a raki won’t get you the ouzo-esque Turkish tipple rakı, but rather a Cretian version of grappa. Crete also boasts one of Europe’s most dramatic canyons, the Samaría Gorge, perfect for a daylong hike through the stunning mountainsides (keep an eye out for the endemic Cretan wild goat, the kri-kri). And if you’ve got your heart set on those postcard rocky hills dropping into crystalline waters, look no further than Balos beach, one of the true treasures of the Mediterranean. -- Conor O’Rourke
Raiatea, French Polynesia
An under-the-radar South Pacific paradise
It’s all in the name: Raiatea means “faraway heaven.” Jade peaks, swaying palms and a thousand shades of brilliant blue -- this the kind of place you see on the front cover of a travel magazine and announce “Phwoar, it’s amazing what they can do with Photoshop these days.” As for the “faraway” part -- sure, it’s a little trickier to get to than cruiseshippy Tahiti and honeymooner-infested Bora Bora, but that means it’s quieter, and you come away with a more authentic taste of wild and wondrous French Polynesia. And anyway, it’s only a 45-minute flight from the capital, Papeete.
The most popular thing to do here is... nothing. Just find yourself a hammock and breathe in the hibiscus-scented air. There aren’t any beaches, but you can take a boat out to a motu (an uninhabited tuft of palm trees and white sand poking out of the lagoon) and live out your desert island fantasy. For a dose of culture, head to the UNESCO-approved archaeological site at Taputapuatea, featuring some of the best damn blocks of stone this side of Easter Island. Inland, hike up the verdant Mount Tapioi or hack through bamboo jungle to a trio of shampoo-commercial-worthy waterfalls. Above all, explore the coral-laden lagoon by yacht, or with a shipwreck-dive if you’ve got the nerve (the black-tip sharks like it down there too). -- Jonathan Melmoth
Grenada, the Caribbean
A sweetly scented antidote to the crowded cruise ship ports and resorts
Grenada only spans 21 by 12 miles if measured in straight lines, but there are weeks’ worth of discovering to be done. Options include jungle hikes, loafing on silky-sand beaches, roaming past waterfalls and plantations, digging into spiced fish for breakfast (Grenada's flag bears a nutmeg; the smell follows the breezes everywhere), and dancing to live calypso bands and upbeat soca music. You’ll enjoy the latter after a few rounds of $2 beers, which you’ll order barefoot on a sand-floored bar. Go wild, but don’t swear. Grenadians still follow British Colonial law -- language stays PG, and bowing to a picture of the Queen is required when entering a court.
Following the smell of barbecue or the call of steel drums will lead you to a buzzing outdoor marketplace and traffic circle near Grand Anse Beach, baptized as "Wall Street" because it’s bookended by banks. At night, vehicles blast music and peddle beverages out of ice chests in pickup beds, starting street parties where locals mingle, dance, and snack on grilled meat. Don’t leave without tasting the hometown dish, oil down, a coconut-milk-oil-grounded one-pot stew of breadfruit, cabbage, callaloo, dumplings, fish, okra, turmeric, and whatnot. Homesickness is doubtful, but there’s also 5,000-plus global students boning up in the medical school should you want for a new friend. -- Bruce Northam, American Detour
Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Microdose on all that's good in the Mayan Riviera
At 4 miles long and less than half a mile wide, Isla Mujeres is a tiny sliver of calm a fast ferry ride away from the chaos of Cancún. The island's north tip is edged with white sand beaches, sheltering palms, and turquoise surf where locals snooze under umbrellas and toast the day away at any number of beach bars. If you can peel yourself off the sand for some exploring, do so by bike or moped, or on foot along paths that line the Caribbean side. It's worth getting up early to see the sunrise on the south end, where wind-worn cliffs break the open sea below a small pyramid in honor of Ixchel, Mayan deity of fertility and healing. If you're staying for a bit, a visit to colonial Valladolid, a town built around a cenote (a partially underground swimming hole) makes for a swell day trip.
Come dinnertime head to La Justicia de Don Pino to try shrimp in the shell, hauled in by the local fisher's cooperative, or just stroll Hidalgo Street downtown and follow your nose. For dessert, look for the marquesitas in the central square -- a smear of Nutella rolled up in a thin waffle straight off the iron. There's plenty of Cubans on the island, which means evenings are for salsa: hit up Rincón Cubano for a little taste of Havana. Shimmy to exhaustion, then sleep off the night on the beach tomorrow. -- Luz Corral
Bluff Island (Sha Tong Hau Shan), Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong’s non-concrete jungle that you never knew existed
As one of the world’s most densely populated cities, most people (including me, before I visited) think of Hong Kong as the land of skyscrapers and more than 7 million people. Turns out, that “land” only takes up a mere 30% of the vast area; the majority is barrier islands, wetlands, woodlands, and protected country parks. One such park, Hong Kong National Geopark, was formed during dinosaur days 140 million years ago; lying within are region’s most breathtaking natural sites that are essentially tourist-free, and not even all Hongkongers (yes, this is the term locals refer to themselves as) know about. Especially one of true gems of this rocky and blue water wonderland: Sha Tong Hau Shan (aka Bluff Island).
To get there, nab a boat Sai Kung Pier, and cruise past some of these massive mountains formations (that coincidentally resemble Jurassic Park). Once arriving at the remote Bluff Island you will feel as if you’re in a real-life Castaway: powder-white beaches, crystal waters, and even trees covered in red pineapples (you can’t really eat them, but still). From above, the island resembles a turtle with four extended legs, and is packed with lush trees, wooded spaces, and an array of natural rock areas that even the fanciest spa could never replicate. Plus, it's home Sha Tong Hau Cave, one of the biggest sea caves in the eastern waters, making it the ideal spot to figuratively and literally dive into surrounding South China Sea, via kayak, scuba suit -- or just floating on your back, pretending you temporality live there with Wilson. -- Liz Newman
Bohol, the Philippines
Home of the famed “chocolate hills” and cheeky little monkeys
Part creepy, part cute, the Philippine tarsier is one of the smallest known primates in the world, about the size of a frog with disproportionally gigantic eyes. Out of more than 7,000 tropical islands in the Philippines archipelago, these bizarre little creatures are found only on a small handful of islands in the southeastern quadrant, Bohol among them. As if you needed another reason to go, Bohol is also the stage of an iconic geological marvel: the Chocolate Hills. Across 30 square miles you’ll find more than 1,200 of these giant, camel hump hills, named for their brown color during the dry season as they bake in the sun. The island stays hot and sun-drenched from May through July, so prepare to get wet as frequently as possible. You’ll find world class scuba diving and the heavily Instagrammed Hinagdanan Cave, an underground swimming hole where you can do the backstroke under the stalactites. -- Erik Trinidad
Madeira, Portugal
Way more than just a pretty face
I suspect most Americans who have heard of Madeira heard about it on The Bachelorette in 2013. Yes, it’s rocky, it’s lush, it’s gorgeous -- but that doesn’t do it justice. Madeira has been carving out a space for itself as an extreme-sports capital, not unlike Queenstown has done in New Zealand. With little in the way of flat terrain, downhill mountain biking is the thing to do here. “It’s quick, it’s fast, muddy, dusty. All the very big names, they come to Madeira to ride just for fun,” says former national champion Rosie. “It’s a volcanic island, so anywhere you go, you can make it a track.”
Jumps -- over obstacles, dirt roads, regular streets -- can be more than 15 feet long, but there’s plenty for beginners to tackle, too. Various companies will rent you all the gear you need and drive you around to various tracks across the island. And if biking isn’t your thing, perhaps you’d like to go scuba diving, or whale-watching, or cross the glass-bottomed skywalk, or -- the coup de grace -- get pushed around the island on a wicker sled perched on skis. Ernest Hemingway was a fan. -- Kastalia Medrano
Naoshima, Japan
A huge contemporary arts destination in a tiny, rural setting
Naoshima is one of several tiny islands that decorate Japan's glassy Seto Inland Sea. They’re sleepy, rural, and lightly populated -- yet over the past decade the Seto Islands have evolved into a big-time arts destination, home to countless extraordinary outdoor sculptures, installations, and museums. Naoshima boasts one of artist Yayoi Kusama's famous yellow pumpkins, holding court at the end of a dock; other highlights include the hilltop Chichu Art Museum and the Art House Project, where various artists including James Turrell have filled abandoned homes with bizarrely compelling installations. The Benesse House, part museum and part hotel, is worth the splurge (my seafront room had an actual Frank Stella in it) but between the islands’ two small towns there are plenty of guest houses to choose from, plus kickass hole-in-the-wall eateries and gems like Ramane Tsumu, where you'll chow down on what is -- no joke -- the best karaage chicken of all time. The islands are particularly well suited for women traveling solo, the sort of place where time just stops, encouraging you to toss your cell phone aside (except when you need it for that matcha ice cream cone selfie). -- Emily Zemler
Vancouver Island, Canada
A North American floating fortress of fun
Named for the same guy but well apart from the city, Vancouver Island is a couple of hours by ferry from the Vancouver you’re probably thinking of. Visitors who do take the extra step west from the edge of the continent too often confine their island adventures to Victoria, the charming-af capital of British Columbia. And it’s easy to see why -- you can’t throw a hockey puck without hitting a coffee bar, an oceanside farmers market, a beautiful brewery, a heritage bookstore, or an artisan patisserie. The city is lousy with great restaurants, whether you’re after fish and chips or cedar-plank salmon or Japanese tapas. Seals cavort in the harbor. And from the water’s edge, you can see Washington State’s Olympic Mountains rise in the distance. Moms frickin’ love it.
But do leave yourself time to explore. Driving north up the Maryland-sized island unlocks a slice of the Pacific Northwest like no other. Loaf around secluded beaches in Comox, or hunt for mushrooms in the old-growth forest. Hike along stunning coastline on routes like the Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet, or over the rugged beauty of the Forbidden Plateau. The truly hardcore can test their mettle on the West Coast Trail, a 47-mile march through mud and true wilderness. Opportunities to mountain bike, kayak, and canoe also abound. Or, drive out to Tofino on the west side of the island for the best surfing in Canada and some of the most dazzling starfish you’ll find anywhere, huddling in tide pools. -- Lewis Kelly
Lanzarote, the Canary Islands, Spain
A volcanic island that’s like a trip inside the darkest recesses of Timothy Leary’s mind
While the Canary Islands are practically hugging the lower west coast of Morocco, they’re Spain’s by title. In Tenerife, you’ll find one of the best black-sand beaches in the world (Playa Jardín), but your new favorite among the archipelago is Lanzarote, where you can surf, hike, or enjoy fantastic beaches. All standard stuff, sure, until you realize the biggest draw is simply walking about the black-and-red ash of the martian moonscape. The colors alone will have you feeling nice and high: The government-mandated universal color of buildings is white-wash with a Kelly green trim, which makes a catchy contrast with the surrounding land.
The entire island was the trippy inspiration for the realization of artist Cesar Manrique (we cannot confirm whether or not he was on LSD, but you'll certainly feel like you are). Manrique's vision for the island is abstract expressionism, pop art, and new sculpture, and his vision blends seamlessly into the landscape. Take Jameos del Agua, for example -- a system of caves with a surprise ending. Lanzarote's terrain is veined with underground volcanic riverbeds, and Manrique decked out the underground Fraggle Rock-esque space with groovy lighting and plenty of hidden surprises. Also, there’s a restaurant down there. -- Meagan Drillinger
Lord Howe Island, Australia
The self-proclaimed cleanest place in the world is a stargazers delight
Some 500 miles off the coast of Sydney, Lord Howe Island is one of those truly middle-of-nowhere places (seriously, Google Maps this thing) where, on a clear night, you’ll see more stars than you ever have in your life. But that's just a bonus. The real draw of the 6.2-mile island is the myriad plant and animal species -- some once considered extinct -- that await you after a half-day hike up the island's tallest peak, Mount Gower. Locals are happy to guide you up the mountain, so long as you book in advance. Many of the 382 residents descended from the first settlers, a motley crew of English and American men who set up camp shortly after the island was first spotted in 1788. Crash the weekly fish fry night at the lawn bowling club and you might hear tales of family rivalries and alliances formed and broken over the years.
Lord Howe was a popular honeymoon spot for Australians in the days before long, expensive flights became a little less expensive. Besides lounging on low-key beaches you can snorkel among some of the most pristine coral reef left in the world. Take a day trip to see Ball's Pyramid, the world’s largest freestanding seastack, and stop at the sea arch on the way back. If the tides are right, you might just get to jump off the deck and swim back to shore. -- Danielle Elliot
The Islands of the Uros, Lake Titicaca, Peru/Bolivia
If you build an archipelago, they will come
Lake Titicaca, which lies on the border between Peru and Bolivia, has a lot going on. Not only does it have bragging rights of being the highest navigable body of water in the world and South America’s largest lake, it’s also where the ancient Incans believed was the center and origin of the universe. Fast forward half a millenia and this lake with the snicker-inducing name is now center of the Uros people, who live on the surface of Titicaca on floating islands they made themselves.
Embarking from Puno, Peru, you can visit this peculiar 60-island archipelago, which the Uros built from the plethora of totora reeds in the region. The islands are strong and spacious enough to sustain the weight of a community of about 1,200 locals and the tourists who come to visit. The reed weaving doesn’t stop with the ground beneath your feet; almost everything is made from totora reeds: the huts, the furniture within, and the boats the Uros people travel and go fishing on. Animal lovers (and Instagrammers) will appreciate the animal heads woven into the boat bows, including roosters and cats. -- Erik Trinidad
Isle of Skye, Scotland
Fairy pools, towering mountains, and country pubs await
Skye is where mountains disappear in mist in a blink. Oystercatchers peck between rocks and golden eagles catch thermals overhead. The main town of Portree is all pastel-colored cottages by the sea; the few other villages are stuffed with the whitewashed crofts of dreams. Connected to the rest of Scotland by a (controversial) bridge since ‘95, on this island there are fairy glens to wander between and fairy pools to jump into. Skye is stupid-stunning.
Rising more than 3,000 feet above the sea, the Cuillin mountains are where hardened climbers get their kicks. The rest of us head to Glen Sligachan valley for an afternoon’s exploring, and probably a dousing of rain (Skye is wet, and therefore green) before heading into Seumas’ country pub to choose between some 400 Scottish malts.
Once refreshed, it’s back into nature for you. Running for 79 miles from tip to tip across the island, the Skye Trail takes seven days, a lot of falling into bogs, and 10 hours of stomping between purple heather and basalt pinnacles along the dreamy Trotternish Ridge. Finish the hike at the northern tip of the island and stay overnight in the Lookout Bothy. A simple climbing hut cared for by volunteers, minke whales, basking sharks, and dolphins all like to hang out in the plankton-rich waters below the soaring sea cliffs. -- Ailsa Ross
Borneo, Malaysia
Caves, mountains, animals like nowhere else in the world
Adventure travelers will be on sensory overload once they touch down in Borneo. Home to Malaysia's five highest mountains and two longest rivers, there's no shortage of hiking, biking, rafting, and anything else you can do on mountains and in rivers. The island is shared by three countries (Malaysia and Brunei in the north and Indonesia in the south). Malaysia's segment is carved into two states: Sabah and Sarawak. Just a two-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur is Sabah's capital, Kota Kinabalu, as well as Sarawak's capital, Kuching.
There’s a reason you’re not acquainted with these places top-of-mind; they’re smallish, as world capitals go, and not nearly the attraction that raw nature offers here. You can start your real trip through Sarawak at Lambir Hills National Park. Test your leg strength and lung capacity with a hike to the summit of Bukit Lambir, the highest peak in the 17,000-acre park. But most people head to Sarawak for the Gunung Mulu National Park, home to the Mulu Caves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Sarawak Chamber, within the caves, is the world's most humongous underground cave (like, "capable of holding 40 Boeing 747s" humongous). Nearby Deer Cave is the world's biggest cave passage (it can hold five structures the size of London's St. Paul's Cathedral). Over in Sabah, start cruising down the Kinabatangan River, which is known for its wildlife safaris. Spot crocs, orangutans, elephants, and proboscis monkeys, which live exclusively on Borneo. -- Meagan Drillinger
Vis, Croatia
Avoid the crowds on Hvar and head to this Adriatic gem instead
Even though Croatia has been increasingly overrun by vitamin D-deprived jet-setters during the last decade, Vis, just 20 miles off the mainland, has remained an unspoiled idyll, one of Europe’s best islands that tourists never notice. It’s tiny, with fewer than 4,000 residents -- but the community is warm and welcoming, and there’s not a tourist trap in site. Fly into Split and hop a two-hour ferry ride from the city’s port that will drop you in Vis’ spellbinding seaside downtown that dates back 2,400 years. (You can book a private charter that will pick you up across the street from the airport if you’re feeling especially glam.) There are beautiful beaches galore, of course, and you should absolutely splurge and charter a boat for the day, but the interior of the island is something out of a Mediterranean postcard, all ancient taverns and olive groves and vineyards growing some of the country’s exceptional white wine varietals. -- Ted Brown
Iceland
Go on and chase that midnight sun all along the coast.
The depression jokes that Icelanders make in the winter don’t make nearly as much sense in the summertime. From May to August, Iceland gets at least some midnight sunlight, and steadily up to 21 hours of the-sun-is-up daylight. Every. Damn. Day. Around summer solstice, June 21, it’s pretty likely to even get a full 24-hour shine on. Skies flare up in ethereal washes of pink and gold. When posed against monumental waterfalls and Martian landscapes, it means bearing witness to nature’s finest art.
Hop in a camper van for the most awesome road trip ever, rambling between Iceland’s Ring Road attractions or eschewing the beaten track for outdoor curios such as Látrabjarg, a cliff walk populated during summer with nesting puffins, or Silfra, a diver’s wet dream. The waters of this natural rift have been purified by tectonic rock, so when paired with evening rays, you’re guaranteed uncanny underwater visibility. Laze in natural pools loaded with healthy sulfur, scout the high seas for humpbacks and killer whales, and cool off thousands of feet above sea level on an icecap. Stay up late and don’t forget to pack sunscreen. -- Barbara Woolsey
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.