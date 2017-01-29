12 Overlooked Island Paradises to Visit Before You Die

Nearly 67 million Americans traveled abroad last year. That's pretty impressive as far as numbers go, but we're not exactly donning our North Face fleeces and fanny packs and heading off into exotic uncharted lands. Quite the opposite: More than half of those intrepid travelers stayed put in North America, with the vast majority just plopping down on a beach in Mexico with a lukewarm Corona.

Don't get us wrong, Mexico is one of the most beautiful countries on Earth (and it's gloriously, gloriously cheap). But life is short, so if you're searching for the next slice of paradise to put on your travel list, look a little further than Cancun. Here are 12 drop-dead gorgeous islands that Americans continuously overlook. Some of them won't even require you to stray too far from home.