America's 15 Greatest Lake Towns in the Summer

Seneca, South Carolina

Population: 8,200

Lake Keowee is a sprawling a man-made reservoir that encompasses almost 29 square miles, and boasts 350 miles of shoreline. Only about a quarter of that is developed, so the setting is isolated and still feels wonderfully natural as it sits at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s the scenic part, but what makes Keowee special is the fun part.

The lake’s only seven miles from Clemson University, a school that may or may not be known as a place where students like to indulge in the occasional adult beverage. This lends itself to epic boat parties in the lake’s numerous coves. The cabins that line the shore don’t die down much at night, and most of them have floating rafts, Jet Skis, and other toys for rent, making weekends in Seneca the best lake experience in the region.