Beautiful Latin American Destinations That Are Better Than Europe

For Americans who want to take a trip, Europe has long held the big glamour spots. The beaches of the French Riviera, the ski chalets of the Swiss Alps, the promenades of Paris, the island-hopping of Greece. It doesn’t matter if you’re sweating in a crowd, taking the one millionth hideously back-lit snapshot in front of the Colosseum -- all your friends will remember is that you’re the one who got to go to Italy this year. People go to Europe to see, yes. But undoubtedly, they also go to be seen.
The Americas, by contrast, are where you go when you want to disappear. Hell, just ask Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. When they wanted to lay low, those guys took their South American getaway all the way to Bolivia. Imagine your astonishment when the feds actually catch up to your outlaw ass in Bolivia.
But let’s acknowledge that throughout the Americas, legit tourism destinations are springing up from areas both rustic and urbane. Increasingly, you’ll find towns and regions not just to escape to, but to gloat about. To help turn your eyes southward, we’re lumping everything below Florida and the Rio Grande into the too-big umbrella of “Latin America” (have fun finding the former British colony and the French island on this list). Flights are cheap, the exchange rates are great -- and best of all, when you fly north/south, no jet lag, amigo. Get to it.
Quito, Ecuador
A mountainous culinary destination on the rise
For years the only reason people came to Ecuador was for the turtle-laden Galápagos Islands, while the capital city -- with all the food, beer, and history of a Bavarian mountain town, but wildly cheaper -- remained under the radar. Not for much longer. Perched 9,000 feet up in the dramatic Andean foothills on the side of the Pichincha Volcano, this city of 1.6 million retains the easy going vibe of a quaint village. The old city is one of the best preserved historic districts in South America, a UNESCO World Heritage Site replete with public plazas, 40 churches, and 16 convents -- one of which is the San Francisco Monastery, housing the oldest brewery in the whole damn hemisphere founded in 1566. Other local breweries like Bandido and Páramo offer up suds on par with the best stuff you’ll get in the US or Europe.
The beer is a welcomed complement to Quito’s dynamic culinary scene, too often overshadowed by the Peruvian capital to the south but just as enticing. The fresh ceviche is on par with Lima’s and new spots like Urko and Zazu are updating Ecuador's Spanish-influenced cuisine. Quito is slowly creeping up on lists of the world’s best food cities, and now is the time to go before the swarms of tourists descend. -- Matt Meltzer
Antigua, Guatemala
A cheap, bright backpacker haven in the shadow of three volcanoes
Antigua has a magic air that has to be experienced to be understood. Nestled at the feet of three volcanoes and an hour from Guatemala’s international airport is this old colonial capital and center of the Mayan kingdom turned backpacker idyll. The technicolored buildings and cobblestone streets attract wanderers looking for respite from the world. The nightlife and outdoors draw hedonists who just want to flat-out party rowdy. It’s the jump-off point for Lake Atitlán, Mayan ruins at Tikal or Copán, and hot springs hiking trips. It’s romance, it’s action, it’s maybe your new home if you let it seduce you. And it will try.
To catch the right vibe, nurse an ice-cold Gallo while crammed in the back of a tuk-tuk. You'll zip by centuries-old facades while the Volcán de Agua rumbles in the distance -- if caught at the right moment, there might be actual lava sparks flying through the night sky. The natural beauty (and, frankly, the prices) holds some tourists long enough to start NGOs or for-real learn Spanish. Look for these expats in one of the city’s most iconic bars, Cafe No Se, a cavernous temple to agave spirits started by a gringo from New York. Hostels are dirt cheap, even when they come with a rooftop view of the volcanoes and the glittering city below. -- Jackie Bryant
Paraty, Brazil
Be afraid, Greek islands, be very afraid
Paraty, an enchanting bayside town on the Costa Verde between Rio and Sao Paulo, is the kind of place that keeps Kefalonia & Co. up at night. Pristine golden beaches? Check. Glittering, snorkel-ready sea? Check. Soul-warming sun, radiant locals, and catch-of-the-day cuisine -- yeah, it’s like a jaunt to the Aegean Sea, minus the jet lag.
Paraty also looks the part, right down to the paint job. Sure, Hellenic blue goes well with whitewash, but there’s a whole rainbow the Greeks are missing out on. In Paraty, the storybook colonial houses rock decorative wall patterns, latticed windows, and wise-old wooden doors painted in shades so bold and balanced that Instagram filters can take the afternoon off. The cobbled streets are blissfully undisturbed by motor vehicles -- or indeed anything beyond the occasional clip-clop of a horse and cart -- and packed with history from the town’s gold-rush glory days and murky slave-trade past. For a day trip, head into the Mata Atlântica (Atlantic Rainforest) for a dip in Pedra Branca’s idyllic pools, or a slide down one of the natural toboggan waterfalls.
Paraty also throws a thrillingly filthy mud festival and hedonistic street parades during Carnival. This patch of Brazil is also famous for its cachaca distilleries -- which you can visit for tastings -- to such an extent that the caipirinha-constituent spirit was once known simply as “paraty.” So party on. -- Jonathan Melmoth
Guanajuato, Mexico
Mexico has wine, and no, it does not come from a box
If you know anything about Mexico’s colonial cities, you’ll recognize Guanajuato as the state where San Miguel de Allende resides, the much buzzed about resort town named the No. 1 destination in the world by a certain other publication. And hey, we’re not arguing: The city is a vibrant melting pot of locals and expats from 60-plus nationalities, with ‘Grammable colonial architecture, luxury hotels, impressive gastronomy, and a year-round temperate climate.
But the entire state deserves its fair share of the spotlight. Just outside San Miguel is the town of Dolores Hidalgo, where Mexico’s independence movement began in 1810, worth a day trip to see how Talavera pottery is made and to bring some home with you. Continue to Guanajuato for a soak in the region’s natural hot springs, many of which are found hidden in caves. And Guanajuato is one of the only destinations where you can sample local Mexican wine, which yes, is a thing. Wineries like Cuna de Tierra and La Santisima Trinidad will give you a taste of the good stuff. -- Meagan Drillinger
Buenos Aires, Argentina
European influence, South American style
You’ve no doubt heard Buenos Aires called “The Paris of South America.” Not because everyone chain smokes and doesn’t pick up after their dogs, but because no city in South America boasts such international diversity. A port city and destination for immigrants, Buenos Aires has European influences in everything from the food to the architecture to the time people sit down for dinner. The side streets are lined with sidewalk cafes while Avenida 9 de Julio, the widest avenue in the world, recalls the boulevards of Paris. There are over a hundred parks and public green spaces here, many designed by famous Frenchie, Charles Thays.
Porteños (a term for locals meaning “port people”) have been known to brag their city is a little better than the rest of South America, but spend a few days and tuck into a few steak dinners and you’ll be hard pressed to disagree. Argentina has some of the best beef in the world, and washed down with a bottle of fine local wine will rarely set you back more than $20. BA is teeming with pizzerias, their pies closely related to Sicilian with big, doughy squares topped with a thin layer of tomato sauce and cheese. If a visitor is hankering for afternoon tea like they might find in England, Argentines do that too with their daily merienda served, naturally, with small sandwiches. And much like the Spanish, Argentines tend to eat dinner around 10 and party until sunrise. -- Matt Meltzer
Ambergris Caye, Belize
Central America's chill retort to Ibiza
Who knew that Belize was such a party animal? While the rest of the tourists in Central America are trekking volcanoes and scouring the jungles for a glimpse of spider monkeys, Belize’s largest island, Ambergris Caye -- pronounced Ahm-BER-gris kē -- is having all the actual fun. It’s like having Ibiza just 2-and-a-half hours south of Texas, with nightly party slayage and a medley of diving spots thanks to its herculean barrier reef, the second biggest in the world. Folks here drink and dance the night away in open-air, beach fronted Caribbean clubs, the vibe is easygoing, and everybody speaks English. Locals live by the go-slow, catch-and-kill-time (ask a denizen what that means) lifestyle, and would happily Cha Cha Slide with tourists any night.
If dancing’s your thing, Jaguar’s in the town of San Pedro, rumored birthplace of Madonna’s La Isla Bonita, is definitely the spot. Or pop into someone’s house party. For diving, a Great Blue Hole diving tour will only set you back around $200. Stay at the slightly remote outpost of Las Terrazas to cure any hangover. Here, Belizean culture meets five-star service, and overwater swings and hammocks await. Better get going, parties kick off at 11. -- Michelle Rae Uy
Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
You’re still on planet Earth, but just barely
To say there’s nowhere quite like this Patagonian national park would be unfair. In fact, there’s nowhere anything like it, except possibly Mordor. So make like a hobbit and set out on foot. The 60-mile ‘W’ trail winds its way through virgin forests and around milky blue lakes, crossing wood-plank bridges over roaring rivers on the way. There’s blockbuster entertainment too, from the thunderous crack of ice breaking off the Grey Glacier, to the spectacular panoramas that unfold from the crests of countless hills. The show-stopper is the hike up to the three needles of the Torres themselves -- you’ll be gasping for breath in more ways than one.
There are cozy refugio lodges to stop at each night, or you can camp out under the southern stars -- reckon on at least five days for the whole trail, plus extra if you stop to make friends with guanacos along the way. The weather might well throw an occasional strop, but it’s worth it to saunter through four seasons in one day. And another word of warning: it takes a whole lot of effort to get here, but it thwarts the day-trippers, so you get more of it to yourself. If there’s one place that’s worth a bit of logistical hassle, this is it. -- Jonathan Melmoth
San Juan, Puerto Rico
An LGBTQ-friendly island oasis that drag-parties till dawn
If you don’t want to feel guilty about sleeping through most of the daylight hours during your beach vacation, head to San Juan. The nightlife here tops pretty much any other reason to visit the Caribbean’s unofficial gay capital. Start at Condado, the island’s gayborhood, where you can laze in the sand and dip into the turquoise waters at Condado Beach before heading to nearby Circa Bar, a neon-illuminated beach club where DJs, go-go boys, strippers and a steady flow of locals ensure that the dance floor burns until dawn.
With a drag scene on the rise (Drag Race fans have probably picked up on the high ratio of fierce Puerto Rican queens), San Juan boasts drag queens and kings quirkier and crazier than the watered-down bachelorette party performances you’d catch stateside. Visit gay disco Temptation for drag bingo or roll into the faux-preppy themed Polo Norte Gay Lounge sometime past 1am for a legendary drag revue that combines comedy, music, and your rum-shot-inspired heckling. For a totally unique night, check out a free De Show party on the first Thursday of every month to let this artsy, drag king troupe completely change what you thought you knew about drag. -- Melissa Kravitz
Cartagena, Colombia
A Barcelona-esque city stacked with beaches and nightlife.
For folks living in Florida -- or anywhere in the southeast -- Cartagena is an easier trip to make than most of the eastern seaboard. This might be why, on the weekends, you’ll find the beaches packed with families from nearby Bogotá frolicking next to Americans who’ve learned, as the tourism slogan says, the only risk is wanting to stay.
Of course, anywhere referred to as “The Hamptons of Bogotá” is guaranteed to be filled with plenty of pristine, white, powdery beaches. The best ones are at Islas Rosario just off the coast, or in Baru, a tropical, Caribbean paradise light on tourists. Inside the city, Bocagrande offers the most entertaining people-watching. If you’re into watching the ocean instead, hit up Castillogrande.
After a day of playing in the Caribbean Sea, have a sunset drink at Café del Mar. You’ll find it on the wall of the Castillo San Felipe de Barajas, a 17th-century colonial fortress that stands over the old city, a walled enclave full of colorful colonial buildings, churches, and delicious hole-in-the-wall eateries. Then, you eat. La Vitrola is the famous, big name destination restaurant, and is worth hitting for its impressively long menu. Quebracho is where to go if you want an epic steak dinner so cheap you’ll blab about it every time you go out for steaks back home. -- Matt Meltzer
Buzios, Brazil
A tropical yacht-filled Saint-Tropez
Until the 1960s, Buzios was just another Brazilian fishing village, albeit one perched on an eye-wateringly beautiful peninsula jutting out into the ocean. Then Brigitte Bardot popped by and fell in love with it. As the world fell in love with her, Buzios began to attract A-list attention.
Today the narrow streets are lined with boutiques, pousada guesthouses, and modern seafood restaurants. From the waterfront promenade you can see luxury yachts bob in the bay while you breathe in the sea-salty air. Blink and you’d swear you were in Saint-Tropez. Still, the town moves to an unmistakably Brazilian rhythm, especially at weekends when the samba set arrive from Rio to fill the bars and clubs on Rua das Pedras.
To explore the peninsula, charter a private boat if you’re feeling flush, or hop aboard a schooner like the rest of us. Ogle at the hillside celeb-shacks, stoke up a barbecue on one of the 17 (that’s not a typo) beaches, and snorkel about, lazy and shallow as a manatee. The really energetic might grab a board and catch a wave at Geriba Beach, but there’s no shame in kicking back with another caipirinha instead. -- Jonathan Melmoth
Arequipa, Peru
Eat the world's best chicken while staring into the Americas' deepest canyon.
Built from white volcanic rock and blessed with over 300 days of sunshine a year, Peru’s second city has the gleaming look of an Andalusian pueblo blanco, with a distinctly Andean flair. The entire historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with the baroque basilica, pastel-painted Santa Catalina monastery and the buzzing Plaza de Armas at its heart. The unmistakable, perfectly-conical backdrop for all this is El Misti, one of three volcanoes surrounding the city. They only occasionally misbehave.
Meals here include invented-in-Arequipa specialties such as rocoto relleno (spicy stuffed pepper) and chupe de camarones (prawn chowder), all washed down with a local beer or ice-cold Inca Kola. And then there’s the chicken -- boy, do they know what they’re doing with a bird. Each of the dozens of family-run pollerias sticks fiercely to its sacred seasoning; there’s only one way to find out your favorite.
For a trip out of the city, head to the Colca Canyon. At 10,730 feet, it’s nearly twice as deep as the Grand Canyon. Condor-spot and drink in the view at the top, or ask a guide to show you down to the bottom. Just remember you’ve got to come back up, and apologize to your knees in advance. -- Jonathan Melmoth
Martinique, the Caribbean
A slice of France, minus the pretension
Unlike most of the spots on this list, you won’t hear any Spanish in Martinique; this mountainous stunner is still under French control. The island is a blend of natural beauty with sultry Caribbean sex appeal and the French appreciation for the finer things... with infinitely better beaches. While many of its Caribbean neighbors opt for sprawling all-inclusives, Martinique swings more subdued with artsy boutique hotels and a still-unvarnished, understated vibe.
Authenticity reigns supreme here, which translates to snacking on shellfish underneath shady beach palapas, or dancing to Biguine music into the wee hours of the morning while you throw back glasses of potent Ti' Punch. Or skip the punch and go straight for the rum. For hotels, consider La Suite Villa, perched on a cliff with gorgeous views overlooking Fort-de-France. The hotel is like a high-end funhouse that plays with indoor-outdoor spaces, plus modern art, gourmet cuisine, and in-suite jacuzzis worth the splurging for. -- Meagan Drillinger
Puebla, Mexico
Come for Cinco de Mayo, stay for literally every other reason
Puebla’s former claim to fame used to be that it was the only place in Mexico where Cinco de Mayo actually meant something. (Imperative sidebar: Cinco de Mayo is NOT Mexican Independence Day. It refers to the Battle of Puebla, which was fought against the French in 1862. No one in the rest of the country truly cares about Cinco de Mayo.) But in the past few years, Puebla has garnered a new reputation as a destination for culture vultures looking to swoop off the beaten path and see “real” Mexico. Now, with the addition of the 78-room Rosewood Puebla luxury hotel, the city is on the map as a destination for millennials with money.
Like Mexico City and Oaxaca, Puebla is a dream for foodies seeking rustic street eats. It’s one of a handful of cities where you can taste Lebanese influences in the cuisine, especially in dishes like tacos árabes (pork tacos in a pita). For finer dining hit up the recently-opened Augurio, just a few blocks from the cathedral; sip from their extensive tequila and mezcal menu before tucking into suckling pig in pipian verde sauce or chicharron-crusted prawns. A day trip to the neighboring town of Cholula is a must to see its striking pre-Hispanic pyramid. Another option is Atlixco, a town at the foot of a volcano with an infamously delicious Mercado where you can savor the barbacoa, tortillas, morales, and fresh cheeses. -- Meagan Drillinger
Port Antonio, Jamaica
Hollywood's favorite corner of Jamaica stays below the tourists' radar.
Far from the resorts of Montego Bay and Negril sits Port Antonio, on Jamaica’s stunning northeast coast. Once it was the lap of luxury for celebrities craving an exotic Caribbean getaway back in the ‘40s and ‘50s when Errol Flynn put it on the map, and gained further attention in the ‘80s when Hollywood kept swinging through to film its gorgeous beaches: You might recognize the Blue Lagoon from that one Brooke Shields movie. Sadly, the beach resort where they filmed Cocktail is closed for good, but you can take an overpriced boat ride captained by a local to see its remains.
The catch is getting there. Errol Flynn Marina is too small to host the giant cruise ships that can, quite frankly, ruin otherwise great places. If you start your journey in Kingston, you can take a $4 “bus” (liberal use of this word: it’s a crowded van) the two hours to Portie. You can also hire a driver for about $100, or take your life into your own hands and rent a car. Once you arrive, expect the locals to be excited and intrigued that you chose their quiet corner of paradise. -- Kylie Maxcy
Granada, Nicaragua
Old-world architecture, volcanos, and cheap booze
When the conquistadors came to the American mainland, this is the first place they dropped a city -- naturally, it’s named after one in the south of Spain. This Granada, on the shores of Lake Nicaragua, sparkles with Old World architecture and reeks of New World hedonism. Think of Nicaragua’s Granada as a great cover of a great song.
Backpackers love this stop. Stroll here and you’ll find crusty old Irish exiles who somehow speak Spanish with a brogue alongside the stereotypical long-haired freshly bachelor-degreed vagabonds. People come to throw down, and the locals meet the demand. You can’t snap a selfie without at least three bars in the background. You’ll soon figure out why Nicaragua is famous for its rum, if you can pull yourself away from the $1 gin-and-tonics.
Swagger into the night after a couple of drinks and you’ll swear you’ve wandered into Iberia itself. Cobbled streets wend their way between centuries-old buildings smothered in Baroque ornamentation. Some, like the Cathedral of Granada or the Iglesia de Xalteva, have been restored to pristine condition. Others, like the Iglesia la Merced, proudly wear the scars of their centuries. -- Lewis Kelly
Cap-Haïtien, Haiti
Where island idyll meets historical badassery
On Greece’s Paros Island, you can bury your friends in the golden sand and then slap their faces with the tentacles of a sun-dried octopus. But guess what you can’t do right after that: visit a massive, mountaintop fortress and palace built by a dude who led the world’s only successful slave rebellion. For that, you’ll need to be in Haiti, with the northern city of Cap-Haïtien as your base.
Maybe you’re like, Yeah, I know the Citadelle Laferrière and accompanying Palace of Sans-Souci are one-of-a-kind reminders of how Henri Christophe and friends handed the French their asses in one of the most shocking and awe-inspiring revolutions in history, but where can I octo-slap Chrissy?
Actually there are a couple of places. Want a wet-dreamy coastal escape with electric turquoise water, piles of graham-crackery sand and seaside inns dripping with character? Head for Labadie and Cormier Plage. Or maybe you prefer a tiny, uninhabited island where you bask on Splenda-fine sand, drinking Haiti’s own Prestige (voted the Americas’ best ale in the 2012 World Beer Cup) as local fishermen come by with gargantuan crabs that your boat captain fries on the spot, and you feast, and you go swimming in the blue Gatorade sea, naked if you want, cause probably no one else is there. That’s Île a Rat, and there’s no better place to get into a booze-fueled discussion about how Europe can fuck off. -- Ashley Harrell
