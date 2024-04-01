3 Vegas Magicians Are Vying for Your Attention—And Conjuring Wild New Tricks

There’s a trick David Blaine is currently performing in Las Vegas where three styrofoam cups are placed upside down on a table. One conceals an ice pick, sticking straight up. He’s blindfolded, and two audience members guide him to smash his hands down on one cup, then another. On the continuum of illusion and stupid human trick, this feat is mostly the latter. That said, he actually did get the ice pick last June. A true professional, though, he went back, cleaned it up and came back to finish the show. Blaine is arguably the most famous magician in the world. Most are familiar with his street magic specials, where he leaves jaws agape with card manipulations and levitation, or his “is this magic or just a dude with a death wish” stunts. But for all the antics that made his name: being encased in ice in Times Square for 66 hours (he was shooting for 72), standing on a 100-foot pillar in New York’s Bryant Park, hanging in a plexiglass box in London and his future show for National Geographic traveling the world in search of like-minded daredevils doing things like setting his body on fire and kissing a deadly venomous king cobra, this international superstar has never had his own stage show.

One of these cups has an ice pick under it. Let's hope Demi Lovato chooses wisely. | Tony Tran Photography / Courtesy of David Blaine

So when it came time to put on a magic show, like an actual magic show, there was only one place he considered doing it: Vegas. Here, where tricks are performed at your dinner table at places like Spiegelworld's Superfrico, where you can get married by a magician at spots like the famed Little White Wedding Chapel (he does this thing where he tangles the rings), and where there’s not one but two Instagram museums that defy conventional thinking (the Paradox Museum and the Museum of Illusions). Here, where there are so many tricks happening at any given moment it’s unchallenged when referred to as the epicenter of magic. Blaine is currently on his second iteration of a stage show that launched in 2022 at Resorts World. This one, at the Encore Theater at the Wynn, is called IMPossible, and runs through May 11th. (The I M stands for interactive magic.) In the show he holds his breath in a water tank, spits water to put out fire, sticks a needle through his arm and sews his mouth shut. Lest this sound like a live episode of Jackass, there’s also plenty of straight-up magic tricks. “From a performance point-of-view, Las Vegas is great because you have a constant stream of spectators that love magic,” Blaine tells me. “So you can build your shows, and learn by repetition with a constant turnaround.” And despite the familiar faces emerging from billboards as you laze your way down the Strip—Criss Angel peeking out from behind a mop of hair, trustworthy stalwarts Penn & Teller, a youthful Mat Franco from America’s Got Talent complete with sweatshirt and blazer combo—Blaine joins a roster of exciting newcomers pushing the limits of conjuring entertainment. While he’s the veteran with his very first residency, there are two other acts that are taking the standards and spinning them in completely new ways—and definitely something you should experience for yourself next time you’re in Sin City. One leans into his autobiography for a spectacular magical narrative. The other, well, unless you get a ticket, you’ll probably never see his face.

The Magician in one of his lairs. | Chase Stevens/ Las Vegas Review-Journal/ Tribune News Service / Getty Images

The Hottest Ticket in Vegas Is a Guy Wearing a Rabbit Mask They call him The Magician. In fact, I still don’t know his name. I do know that he has an Australian accent, and is conventionally attractive (while he enters with the rabbit mask, it comes off pretty soon into the show). He’s probably in his late 30s and has a quick, cutting wit, all the better to playfully trim some of the high-roller egos that end up in his audience, the type of audience that finds you after you go viral and are deemed the hottest magic ticket in Vegas. There was one such audience member at the show I attended. He had on $2,000 sweats and a diamond earring, and insinuated he was carrying hundred dollar bills, but when pressed, it turned out they were only tens. The Magician is as adept at crowd work as he is sleight-of-hand: Performing professionally since he was 17, he cut his teeth on corporate crowds and the cruise ship circuit—retirement cruises where sun-soaked octogenarians nodded to sleep just as he was about to wow them with illusory flair. But when a production company suggested Vegas for his first solo show about eight years ago, it seemed like an absurd choice: Vegas was where you go at the end of your career, right? “I told everyone for years, “When I’m ready to retire, that’s when I’ll have a Vegas show,”’ he tells me. “I didn’t expect this to be my career path in performance.” He eschewed offers of a stage in a casino, however. “I can’t go out there and compete against Copperfield,” he explains. “I can’t go out there and compete against these other huge names that have a few shows with multimillion dollar budgets.” Instead he decided on a show that reflected who he was—an intimate, interactive show, of 10 to 15 people in the audience. It would pop up in different locations nightly. You would need to be invited to even be able to purchase a ticket, and after that, you’d be provided with a code word to get in. It was shrouded in secrecy, which, of course, was the allure. And it worked for six years, until one night, an influencer came by. And the show that already traded on FOMO exploded.

Stalwarts Penn & Teller currently have the longest show running at a casino, at the Rio. | Courtesy of Penn & Teller

“I never really had any social media presence,” says the Magician. “I didn’t really record anything to put out. But suddenly, we had 6,000 people overnight wanting to attend The Magician’s Study. We were definitely not ready for it.” Getting a ticket became a magic feat in and of itself. Shows have grown to up to 60 people to accommodate demand, but are still small enough to keep the intimate, fun vibe. “I never know who’s going to walk in through the door. Last week, I walked out to a family of six in the front row” (note: he’s definitely not family friendly. Think double entendres and a special fondness for the word fuck). “And then in the second show, I had a whole group from the RNC convention.” Now he has five rotating assistants for an updated sawing woman in half trick—even more impressive when you’re just a few feet away—a highlight of a night that goes heavy on the card tricks but sprinkles in some other bangers, too: a flying handkerchief, more hidden sharp objects that the audience has to guide you to avoid (a favorite trick of magicians), and a sealed walnut that cracks open to reveal—hey!—that high roller’s ten-dollar bill. He’s also pressed pause on the pop-up lifestyle, as he’s currently based in a semi-permanent location in a happening hotel on the Strip (we’ll keep it secret so you can get the full now-pretend pop-up effect). “It’s grown faster than I was ready,” he says. “This was just meant to be me proving myself before I wanted to do something else. And now it’s become that something else.” Remarkably, through it all he’s managed to keep incognito. (Though if you’ve watched Australian talent shows, you may be able to ID him.) “I don’t seek fame,” he tells me. “All I want to do is to create this incredible experience for people.” He even does a meet and greet at the end of his show, taking pictures—with the rabbit mask on, of course. About that mask – it wasn’t meant to be a thing either. For six years, there was no mask; because he was flying under the radar, nobody really cared what he looked like. Then, the geometric, somewhat sinister, video game-style helmet was introduced about two years ago for photo shoots. Around the hotel property they’ve taken to calling him “Cottontails.” Lady Gaga’s mother once yelled “Rabbit!” to him at a restaurant. “It was not meant to go in the direction it did,” he says. “I was going to do all sorts of different rabbit masks for different photo shoots. And then, after this went viral, I realized that I can’t keep changing masks. This is it.”

Magician Shin Lim may just have the fastest hands in the West. | Courtesy of Shin Lim

The Young Prodigy Creating the Future of the Form While The Magician conceals almost every autobiographical fact about himself, 32-year-old phenom Shin Lim parades his, using them to craft a visual narrative in his show Limitless, with mentalist opener Colin Cloud, at the Mirage. A two-time America’s Got Talent Winner (the only person to achieve such a feat) and fooler of Penn & Teller on Fool Us (an even bigger feat, per his fellow magicians), getting a show in Vegas was always a goal for the Canadian-turned-Bostonian-turned-Vegas-dweller. “There’s a feeling of mystery here,” he says. “There’s love, and gambling, and obviously playing cards. It matches well with what I do.” With a shock of boy band hair and a hint of emo performance persona, he’s perhaps the ultimate culmination of the trajectory of Vegas magic, mixing close-up card tricks of yore, but now projected on a screen, with a bit of illusion and a heavy dose of audience interaction, including bringing audiences up on stage and one trick involving the entire audience and some cards you’ll find at your seat when you arrive. Limitless follows a roller-coaster autobiographical journey from promising professional piano player to having his career cut short after a major bout with carpal tunnel syndrome. Looking for a way to pivot, magic emerged. Though the highly personal show is by narrative design something that only he can perform—including incorporating his classical piano background—he’s made sure to have wide appeal. It’s relatable: a story about chasing a dream, and getting to your goal through determination. Much of it is also wordless, set to music, which means that international and hearing-impaired audiences can also partake. He’s built the show on close-up influences from the past, but he just might be the future of Vegas magic. “When they put my billboard up, I thought to myself, Wait, am I the first Asian male magician to have a billboard on the Strip?” He also might have a solution for bringing more women into the magic fold as well. Though the first person to perform magic on the Strip in 1941 was a woman, Gloria Dea, look around at the billboards of Vegas today and you’re inundated with testosterone. Overall, only about 8% of stage magicians are women. Lim, though, has a plan to move the needle, beginning with his wife Casey, who is working on a trick that melds dance and manipulation. “She’s doing things that are really difficult, even by magic’s standards,” he says, without giving away too much. And if he has his wish, you may be able to see one of his tricks without attending a show. He has his eyes set on a new Vegas symbol: the Sphere. But not the inside, his plan is to be on the exterior. “I want to do my close-up on it. Just a simple card routine, but on a massive scale,” he tells me. “The projection is so big, and I think it would be so immersive.” Maybe in the audience will be one of his idols. When I ask Lim for his inspiration for close-up magic, everything comes full circle and back to David Blaine. Or as Lim puts it, “He made it seem so cool.”

