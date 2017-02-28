The Best Mardi Gras Celebrations if You Aren't in NOLA

Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean

Sure, it's not technically in the US, but "the biggest street party on Earth" deserves a place on this list. Kicking off at 4am the Monday before Ash Wednesday and rolling for 48 straight hours, this Trinidad Carnival is often described as a religious experience -- and it's no joke. Odds are you won't even see the streets since they're so full of dancing masqueraders decked out in brightly colored body paint, costumes, and headdresses -- not to mention the hundreds of thousands of people losing themselves in all of it. Warning: It's very likely you won't be able to hear anything but calypso music ringing in your ears for up to a week after the parade.