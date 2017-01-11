The 10 Greatest Mediterranean Beaches

Europe gets a lot of credit for its beaches, and deservedly so -- they're pretty damn spectacular. But delightful though the Scandinavian seashore is, let's be real for a second: the absolute best beaches are located on the south of the continent, on the coastlines and islands of the Mediterranean. Sorry, Iceland.

With that in mind, we did some beachcombing, some soul searching, and more than a little sun tanning, to come up with our picks for the most transcendent shorelines in the region. From the sun-bleached islands of Greece to the sandy shores of Tunisia, these are the Mediterranean's 10 best beaches.