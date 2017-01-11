Melbourne's 10 Greatest Beaches

Melbourne may be the Aussie sporting capital (bow down), but we're not exactly known throughout the world for our white-sand surf beaches and bikini babes. We do, however, have a bucketload of calm and picturesque bay beaches for locals' swimming and strolling pleasure, with neighbouring recreation and dining options aplenty -- take that, Sydney! When summer temps push 40 (that’s over 104 for you Fahrenheit folks!) and it's time for some al fresco action, here are Melbourne's 10 best beaches to dive into.

Sandringham Beach

Sandringham

A super-popular Melbourne beach, this 2.5km straight shot between Black Rock and Hampton Beach is perfect for a jog, or a more leisurely scenic stroll. Facing southwest, Sandy's a half-hour train ride from the CBD and offers easy swimming, with the beach more easily accessible from the northern section between the Surf Life Saving club and Picnic Point. There are also great walking and cycling tracks, with the rocky cliffs to the south soaring to 30 metres at Red Bluff.