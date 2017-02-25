Stripping, Swinging & Sex Stuff: How to Get Kinky in Miami

Tootsie's is as close to a Vegas strip club as you're getting in South Florida. Except here you can get hard liquor, full nudity, and one of the world's great collections of thigh tattoos. While this spot near Hard Rock Stadium is a Costco-sized emporium of silicon and sin, it typically hosts Miami's B-team as far as crowds and talent are concerned. Does that mean you can't have a fun time? Nah. Trashy can be way more fun than classy, after all. And if you want to actually watch sports in between not thinking about where those dollar bills have been, no club in Miami is better.



Of course, there's always the tried-and-true method of going to bars, clubs, and other traditional gathering places to try and find some kinky excitement. But you've got plenty of those back home. In Miami, we support an entire industry based around finding new ways of getting it on. As long as you're here, you might as well take advantage.