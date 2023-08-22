These Tiny Art Museums Are the Ultimate Dopamine Hit

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist | Photos courtesy of Small Is Beautiful Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist | Photos courtesy of Small Is Beautiful

If you’ve found yourself obsessively scrolling through Instagram or TikTok in search of scaled-down facsimiles of familiar objects, you’re not alone. Tiny things elicit big feelings—nostalgia, childlike wonder, and intense longing, to name a few. Whether we’re talking about an antique dollhouse chair or a travel-sized shampoo bottle, there’s a fascination that’s prehistoric in origin. Quite literally, the earliest known miniatures were created by the ancient Egyptians 5,000 years ago. Social media has brought this subculture to the fore, bringing “miniacs” together online, while simultaneously unearthing the roadside attractions that have been hiding in plain sight for decades. These miniature museums, both old and new, zoom in on pint-size creations across genres, highlighting the ways in which their meaning transcends mere humor.

Small Is Beautiful, a roaming museum currently stationed in New York City, brings together the work of 32 miniature artists from around the world. The interactive exhibit goes beyond your run-of-the-mill dollhouses and model trains, showcasing everything from paper art and intricate dioramas to objects of 1:200 micro scales—so small you need a magnifying glass to view them. “There’s a growing interest in this art form, which has been driven by social networking and has now become a cultural phenomenon,” says the exhibit’s producer, Serge Victoria. “Miniature art is a way of better understanding the world, by reducing its size. The artists we have chosen do this in a poetic way, and it is their intimacy and their secrets of fabrication that we want to share.” A walk through the exhibit captures every bit of whimsy—tiny people pumping air into shriveled raisins, cotton candy universes bottled up in glass jars—but the artworks invite you to do more than chuckle with delight. Some artists convey an acute awareness of our environment, while others attempt to remake our world in the way they’d like to imagine it. They allow us to get close, creating a sense of intimacy with history and the natural world that cannot be achieved in real life. The show, which previously traveled through Paris and London, opened in New York in February and will run until the end of September, after which new dates will be announced, Victoria says. Elsewhere, at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the “Tiny Treasures: The Magic of Miniatures” exhibit (running until February 2024) presents more than 100 miniature objects from ancient Egypt to Edo Japan, exploring how such replicas are masterpieces in their own right.

So, if you are one of the many who have been inspired to go all in on this wholesome hobby, here are some of our nation’s most cherished mini havens—not to be confused with museums that are miniature themselves, which is a whole other category.

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls, and Toys Lakewood, Colorado

This grassroots community has been showcasing over 20,000 miniatures, dolls, and toys to the greater Rocky Mountain region since 1981. After roaming around for decades, the museum finally secured a forever home in August 2020. Pay the space a visit and you’ll discover artisan miniatures—many of which are made by members of the International Guild of Miniature Artisans—as well as a collection of toys that span the Depression era to the 8-bit Nintendos of the ‘80s. But the museum’s pride and joy is Miss Yokohama, Colorado’s Japanese Friendship Doll, created around 1927. She stands at 81 centimeters tall and even has human hair. Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum Roswell, New Mexico

The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum preserves the heritage of the Los Pocos Locos Miniature Society, which originated in Roswell in 1979. Members of this exclusive club would host annual miniature shows, where they’d exhibit an imaginary western town dubbed Pocoville—replete with everything from a running train to a water tower. Much of the town has withered away, but the core still remains at the museum, which is largely run by the Los Pocos heirs. In addition to the cutest tchotchkes you’ve ever seen, you’ll also find an ever-changing “Curious Collections” section dedicated to wonderfully weird objects that can’t be placed, like sculptures of feet—because if you’re interested in miniatures, you’re probably interested in those, too.

Northlandz Flemington, New Jersey

“The World’s Largest Miniature Wonderland,” Northlandz is a series of paradoxes. It’s comprised of a miniature village that spans acres; the world’s largest model railroad recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records; an actual outdoor train that you can ride, inspired by the replica; over 200 dolls; more than 250 paintings and artworks; and over 2,000 pipe organs to provide the soundtrack for your discoveries. The site was single-handedly built—in precisely 306,600 hours—by a man named Bruce Williams Zaccagnino in 1996. The Great American Dollhouse Museum Danville, Kentucky

This is where you go to keep the Barbie momentum going. The Kentucky gem features over 200 dollhouses, each representing their own little world—whether that’s an 18th century French palace, a Mexican-style mercado, or forested fantasy land—each furnished with nanoscopic detail. You can’t leave without stopping by the Miniatures Store, where you can get your hands on everything from $5 pocket-sized chairs to finer signed artisan pieces. And if that wasn’t enough to convince you, DatingAdvice.com calls the Great American Dollhouse Museum “a one-of-a-kind date spot that couples won’t soon forget.”

The National Museum of Toys/Miniatures Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City’s National Museum of Toys/Miniatures boasts “the world’s largest fine-scale miniature collection,” housing 93,000 objects and counting. It’s like walking through a collection of historic furnishings at a museum, but exponentially more fun. Discover everything from a made-to-scale replica of Louis XV’s study room in Versailles to Domenico Ghirlandaio’s 1488 portrait of Giovanna. This September, T/M will take things one step further, unveiling a museum within a museum. Created by artist Chris Toledo, the new exhibit will feature five gallery rooms around a Classical-style central atrium with curated exhibits of fine-scale mini artworks. Thorne Miniature Rooms, Art Institute of Chicago Chicago, Illinois

The Art Institute of Chicago houses some of the world’s most impressive paintings in art history, but it’s the Thorne Miniature Rooms that will steal your heart. The wing is named after Narcissa Niblack Thorne, a skilled miniaturist from Indiana, who, in the 1930s, assembled a group of artisans to create a series of little shoebox homes, each constructed on 1:12 scale and featuring a distinct style of interior design. As a child, Thorne received antique dollhouse miniatures from around the globe through her uncle, a US Navy admiral. She continued this collection during her own travels through Europe, and you can see such rococo influences reflected in her creations.