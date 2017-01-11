The 15 Best Minor League Baseball Parks

Frisco RoughRiders: Dr Pepper Ballpark

Texas Rangers' AA affiliate

Even though it's in the heart of Texas, this park looks more like a collection of Cape Cod beach houses than it does a baseball stadium. The facades are steeped gray vinyl, fronting several separate edifices rather than one continuous grandstand. Though the outdoor concourse spans the whole stadium, home plate and the two baselines are all separate buildings, giving this park a look like no other in baseball. The bullpens are actually built into the stands, which creates one of the best heckling experiences in the minors. And, of course, the lazy river in the outfield is perfect for anyone who's more entertained by floating than baseball. Just be forewarned: because of the stadium's name, you only have one soda option once you're inside, and it ain't Mello Yello.

Coolest feature: The lazy river in the outfield. It didn't make our list of best American rivers to go tubing on, but is definitely the only one where you can catch a home run. Though throwing it back might be tough.