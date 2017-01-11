The 10 Best NASCAR Tracks for Partying

NASCAR is one of America's great creations. Sure, auto racing might have its origins in Europe, but we took a sport full of winding tracks and funny looking cars and made it better with Chevy Impalas and hundreds of left turns. And then perfected it with beer.

However, fully realizing that even a diamond cutter on Adderall couldn't focus on cars doing circles for three hours, NASCAR has become as much about the weekend party as it has about the race itself. In fact, NASCAR has gone through great efforts of late to move the party from the parking lot INTO the stadium, and while some might say it's changed the scene for the better (others say notsomuch), the fact remains that the party is a HUGE part of the experience.