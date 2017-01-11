The Caribbean's Best Paradises for Getting Away From the Crowds

The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Who will love it: Anyone who saw Pirates of the Caribbean and wished they could spend a day on any of the beaches they saw; geology nerds

Simply put, you will not find another beach in the world anything like the Baths. The short hike down to the sand ends with mysterious giant boulders sitting right in the sea, with strangely spaced single palm trees along the shoreline. These give the place the look of a remote island where pirates buried treasure, and is the best place in the region to live out your pirate beach fantasy. But the beach is only half of the draw here: A watery trail through the boulders and associated caves they create is like a trip inside the earth, where sunlight beams down through rocks and illuminates the bright-green water as you wade through.