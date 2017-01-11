The Craziest New Theme-Park Rides Coming in 2017

Wonder Woman: Lasso of Truth

Six Flags America (Maryland)

Ever wonder what it'd feel like to be Wonder Woman's lasso? Keep your mind out of the gutter and imagine yourself being flung in a circle at speeds up to 40mph, 24 stories in the air, looking out at the DC 'burbs and trying to keep it together. That's what's in store at this new extreme swing ride that moves guests in a 98ft circle. At 242ft tall, it's the highest structure at Six Flags America. It's also the first ride dedicated solely to Wonder Woman, though sadly no invisible jet ride is planned anytime soon.

Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster

SeaWorld San Antonio

Jet Skiing at emergency rescue-speed across the ocean and catching epic amounts of air can be a great time, but can also be insanely dangerous. This new Jet Ski-roller coaster hybrid gives you the same sensation without even having to put on a swimsuit. The ride has guests straddling a Jet Ski as it screams along a track through the water at 44mph, up 60ft hills designed for catching maximum air, and around banked and serpentine turns. The idea is to simulate SeaWorld's animal care team missions, and it's loosely based on the Sea Rescue TV program.