These New Cruise Ship Bars Would Even Be Cool on Land

Bionic Bar

Harmony of the Seas, Royal Caribbean

Want proof that machines are taking over the world? Look no further than the Harmony of the Seas, where your old friend the neighborhood bartender has been replaced by... two robotic arms! Yep. No more room for shady bartender tricks here as guests place their drink orders on a computer screen at the bar and a robot mixes the perfect cocktail every time using bottles from an overhead well. And with no pesky tip confusion! The downside, of course, is that said robot arms can't offer you much advice when you complain that the girl you met at the pool is currently "playing shuffleboard" with some other dude.