The 15 Coolest Things Coming to US Cities in 2017

Atlanta, Georgia

Two brand-new stadiums offer the chance for a rare doubleheader.

Atlanta's getting new venues for two of its three major pro sports teams in 2017: Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Falcons and SunTrust Park for the Braves. We won't know for certain until the 2017 NFL schedule drops, but with the Braves playing three Sunday home games in September, it's a virtual certainty that you'll have a chance to make like legendary/ridiculous Atlanta athlete Deion Sanders and hit two games, in two sports, in the same day. Except you'll do it in two spanking-new stadiums, and you'll eat better along the way.

Both of these massive structures will feature amazing local food and drink to keep you from even noticing. SunTrust will feature a steakhouse from Linton Hopkins (of Holeman and Finch), Tex-Mex from Ford Fry (of pretty much everything else), Fox Bros Bar-B-Q with Athens-based Terrapin beer at the Terrapin Taproom (which'll have an adjacent microbrewery), and even Wahlburgers from Marky Mark and his funky family. On the Dirty Birds' side there’ll be sweets from Sublime Doughnuts and King of Pops, Spanish fare at the Iberian Pig, and both Chick-fil-A and Kevin Gillespie's Gamechanger, which features a pretty amazing chicken sandwich conspicuously called "Closed on Sunday." Talk about birds of prey.