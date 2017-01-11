All 31 NFL Stadiums, Ranked

Raiders fans are, without argument, the most menacing, violent fans in all of sports. My family has had season tickets since they moved to Oakland in 1993, and we’ve had our car blocked in by Raiders fans fighting EACH OTHER at least once a season. Opposing fans sometimes require police escorts through the stadium lots.

Even if you enjoy the anarchy that is a Raiders tailgate, this place is still a dump. One might think that as the third-oldest stadium in football, it would have some kitschy, throwback charm like a Fenway or a Wrigley. Then one would forget it was built in the 1960s, when seemingly every stadium was designed by architects just imported from communist East Germany. Por ejemplo: 56,000 seats. One concourse. Not even sure how this made sense in 1966. Nor do bathrooms so far apart they require missing half a quarter for the privilege of sharing a trough with a guy dressed like a skull. Also, because the A’s still play here too, even the prime seats on the 50 are literally over 100ft from the sideline. And when an upper-deck tarp becomes your stadium’s trademark feature, Las Vegas starts looking pretty good. -- Matt Meltzer, Thrillist staff writer