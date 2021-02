Fun Outdoor Getaways You Can Easily Hit from 30 Cities

Sierra National Forest

CaliforniaOne of America’s finest national forests features a gargantuan 1.3 million acres of mountain-rimmed alpine lakes, set amidst vast wilderness areas named after titans of the outdoors such as John Muir and Ansel Adams (so you know you’ll be getting some good photos, at least). Bask in the solitude at Lake of the Lone Indian, ride horseback through some 847 miles of trails, and reel in some pescetarian beauties at Bass Lake before settling under the stars for the night.

Where to stay if you’re not camping: China Peak Mountain Resort offers cozy lodge rooms at an old-school ski resort on a beautiful lake about 30 miles away.



Coolest pit stop: You’ll find a vast array of breweries, wineries, restaurants, and side quests in Gold Country, including a little hidden gem popular with the backpacking crowd known as Yosemite National Park.