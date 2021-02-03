Fun Outdoor Getaways You Can Easily Hit from 30 Cities

One thing the pandemic has taught us—beyond how much we hate Zoom—is that nature is not a luxury. It is essential for human survival. And while many of us city folk have gained a new appreciation for the outdoors, you don’t have to commit to some epic cross-country camping trip just to get some fresh air.



With that in mind, we scoured the country for the best outdoor getaways—national parks, monuments, forests, state parks, and the like—to find 12 iconic destinations within easy driving distance of 30 US cities. Whether you’re an experienced camper or a devout Airbnb user, hardcore hiker or an amateaur stargaze-by-the-fire type, these spots offer natural beauty and invigorating adventure in spades. Now hit the road already.