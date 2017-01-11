The Top 20 Party Cities on the Planet

3. Ibiza, Spain

The party scene in Ibiza is pretty much like that rave in The Matrix Reloaded, except that everyone's rich and/or famous and/or on designer drugs. Oh, and it's an island paradise. If you get tired of dancing your face off to one of the zillion-odd beach parties, you can always slip away to one of the island's myriad hidden coves. Bring a friend, make a lover. Then get back to it, because you're here for the clubs. Pacha is the powerhouse, with the world-famous Flower Power discotheque. Space, famous for its theme parties, throws a bash that imitates the Feria de Abril in Seville, where flamencas serve up manzanilla and jamon. At Privilege, the largest nightclub in the world, see hundreds of go-gos streaming out of nowhere. At Amnesia, maybe get a scornful glance from guest DJ Paris Hilton.



Speaking of, you want to drop names? Ibiza will throw them at you so fast you lose track. Rafa Nadal, Ronaldo, Paulina Rubio, Chris Brown. Or maybe you want to drop euros? Top-tier parties will run you a cool 100€, but even they have names you'll want to drop: Fuck Me I'm Famous by David Guetta, one of the most celebrated bashes around the island, used to be at Pacha but is now at Ushuaia, an incredible open-air club. Now the party is called, appropriately enough, BIG. The hush-hush VIP parties at Lío, a restaurant with a cabaret that turns into a disco, are probably out of your reach. No matter, for you can also make your scene on the cheap. If you don't want to get sand in your ass, hurl yourself off the rocks at Punta Galera, a gorgeous cove for cliffdiving. If you're into ass sand, go to Ses Salines, a never-ending white sand beach. There, at night, the clubs sponsor bikini street parties, at a price you can finally afford. -- Josh Bergen, Thrillist contributor