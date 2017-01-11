America's Best Places to See Fall Colors (That Aren't in New England)

You don't need some HBO epic about incestuous medieval royalty to tell you winter is coming. Instead, just watch the green bleed out of the forests. As temperatures drop and days shorten, those trees prepare for the darkness by shutting down photosynthesis. Gradually, like a Chicagoan's exercise regimen, they shut down for the winter.



What does this mean? It means trees stops producing chlorophyll, aka the chemical that makes leaves green. What results is America's most glorious season for scenery, when our more temperate climates (sorry, California and Florida) turn into a blazing rainbow of oranges, yellows, reds, and purples. And people spend their weekends driving through the countryside to take it all in. Since we've all seen Family Guy, and know New Englanders like leaf peepers about as much as they like Bucky Dent, here are 13 places outside New England with fall colors that are worth making a trip for.