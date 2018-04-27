The Best Places in the U.S. and Abroad to Travel in June

The longest day of the year. The first day of summer. And, for many, the last day of school. June may not have any outstanding holidays (sorry, Father’s Day) but it absolutely has the best lineup of unofficial days for celebration. This is when warm weather, blue skies, and blooming flowers all coincide, and when people rush outside -- or around the globe -- to enjoy it. Festivals happen. Baseball happens. Let’s just say it: Magic happens.
And sure, your hometown may be at its best in the early days of summer. But what if you live in Florida? Or just don’t feel like seeing all the people you’d been hiding from all winter? There are places all over America and the world that truly nail the first weeks of summertime. Here’s where to get the most out of the prettiest time of the year.
Maine
Canada’s backyard might be the most underrated beach state in America, with spots like Ogunquit, Old Orchard, and Acadia National Park boasting first-rate shoreline. June marks the beginning of the season when these beaches shine, and the deep blue waters set a striking contrast to the dark green forests behind them. It’s also the ideal time to hit Arcadia and climb to the top of Cadillac Mountain, when the weather is still cool and the crowds of July and August haven’t arrived.
This June, Maine also gets America’s coolest new campground and hotel at the Sandy Pines, where the likes of vintage trailers and old rail cars have been converted into cozy cottages that sit next to 320 wooded and waterside campsites. It’s also an ideal time to check out Portland, the best small city in America to spend the weekend, which welcomes Maine seafood stalwart Bob’s Clam Hut with its first location outside Kittery.
Cusco, Peru
Dry season finally lands in Peru in June, making it the ideal time to become the last Tinder user to hit up Machu Picchu. Crowds won’t be near what they swell to in July and August, and if you’re one of the lucky 2,500 people a day to make the trek, you won’t be nearly as beaten down by the heat with daily highs in the mid-70s. (Altitude’s still a beast, though.) Once you’ve gotten your fill of Machu Picchu, steer over to the Sacred Valley for a more peaceful -- but no less stunning -- glimpse of Andean history.
In town, you can wander the cobblestone streets of this underrated historic gem of a city, complete with a JW Marriott built out of a 16th-century San Agustin convent. On the 24th, Cusco hosts Into Raymi, the second-largest festival in South America. It’s held to honor the winter solstice (remember, seasons are opposite in the southern hemisphere) and the Inca god of the sun, with colorful celebrations and parades held throughout the city and beyond in the ruins of Sacsayhuaman.
Glacier National Park
It is quite possibly America’s premier National Park, spanning three states (and Canada) and boasting towering mountains, pristine lakes, and epic glaciers. Some 3 million people visit each year, so you might occasionally have to share those vistas with a caravan of RVs. June sees a much lighter load, as some parts of the park aren’t open and thus fewer people opt to go. It also means lodging in and at the park is cheaper, and hikes around Iceberg Lake or the Highline Trail are going to offer more solitude.
If you’re a cyclist, this is the only month when you can bike Going-to-the-Sun Road without throngs of cars spewing exhaust in your face. Closed to motorized vehicles, the road does allow bicycles, meaning you can take in all the scenery without having to constantly look over your shoulder to see if a tour bus is bearing down.
London
Wimbledon isn’t until July this year, but June remains the odd month when London’s weather is actually... nice? It’s like Chicago summer times 10, where every Londoner who’s been hiding inside comes out and fills Hyde Park, Regent Park, and Kensington Gardens. Plus every pub with a patio will be packed, as will any business with anything resembling a rooftop.
Three weeks after the royal wedding, Brits will turn out in droves for the queen’s birthday (June 9) and the massive Trooping the Colour parade that comes with it. June also welcomes the Taste of London, which once upon a time would have been a punchline about bland gruel and fish and chips, but now features some of the most imaginative chefs in the world offering up their creations. June’s also home to two of the biggest music festivals on the year in London: Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival at Southbank Centre and the refined Hampton Court Palace Festival.
Russia
Rigged elections and expelled diplomats aside, there’s a little soccer tournament going on here in June that a few people might be attending. The United States won’t be in this year’s FIFA World Cup, which means... fewer American tourists! It also means you’re free to roam the country jumping on whatever bandwagon you feel, partying with Brazilians, Brits, French, Saudis, and everyone else hardy enough to make the trip. You can take the Trans-Siberian Railway across the country to get from match to match, or just post up in one city and become an insta-fan of the home teams.
If soccer is your game but logistics aren’t, Intrepid Travel has an eight-day Russian Highlights trip that traverses this fantastically beautiful country via high-speed Sapsan train, and makes stops is host cities Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yaroslav. The agenda won’t include tickets, but plan it right and you’ll have your transportation and hotels lined up, with only getting to the game and avoiding hooligans to consider in your vacation planning.
Michigan
We didn’t rank it the best state in the country because of the glorious winters. No, the pristine wilderness and great beer of Michigan is best experienced during summer. That means exploring the remote beauty of the Upper Peninsula, sloshing down beers at Founders or Bell’s breweries, or exploring one of the least-visited national parks in America at Isle Royale. Michigan has the most coastline of any state in the lower 48 (take that, Mississippi!) and the beginning of summer is the perfect time to get out and see it.
One highlight: June 21 to July 1 brings the Electric Forest festival to the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury. This two-weekend camping music festival is known best for Sherwood Forest, a section of trees decked out in trippy lights and art installations, best experienced stone-sober with absolutely no chemicals in your body. The music lineup includes the String Cheese Incident, Chromeo, San Holo, and Bassnectar among over 50 other bands.
Côte d'Azur, France
Since the mass of beautiful people haven’t quite yet descended on Nice, Cannes, Eze, and all the other charming little towns along the French coastline, June is prime time to go. Languedoc is your best bet for uncrowded beaches, as this little gem surrounded by tiny villages and vineyards hasn’t been discovered by too many yet and still maintains its European feel.
June 21 also brings the Fête de Musique, an all-night music festival to ring in the first night of summer that will have live public performances all over Nice, so you can dance your way through the French Riviera like a proper wanderlusting American. If you’re game, hop on a train and check out Monaco while you’re there. It’s surprisingly affordable but still looks glamorous on Instagram.
Long Island
The longest, toughest leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown goes down June 9 at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. It’s probably the least-known of the big three, but the party here is just as crazy. It’s the odd weekend when New Yorkers leave the city en masse donning big hats and cocktail attire and pack Belmont Park, many not knowing a trifecta from a triceratops. After the race, you can join the jockeys at the Garden City Hotel, which just opened two new restaurants from celebrity chef David Burke. Look for golfers there: two days after the race, the 118th US Open comes to Sinnecock Hills, from June 11 to 17. The PGA major will welcome Tiger, Phil, and the rest of the world’s best golfers along with a slew of attending celebs.
Even if sports isn’t your thing, Long Island has 120 miles of coastline, and the beaches that aren’t in the Hamptons -- like the ones at West Meadow and Long Beach -- are an excellent escape from the city during your New York expedition. Of course, those Hamptons beaches aren’t at all shabby, either.
Uganda
Not as if chasing gorillas is exactly a spur-of-the-moment vacation decision, but if it’s a lifetime dream, June is the best time to do it. The weather is relatively cool and dry, and gorillas are more apt to be out and about as you trek around for them in spots like Lake Nakuru and Queen Elizabeth National Park. It’s best experienced by taking a 4x4 through the parks, where experienced guides can safely find the big primates you’re looking for. Also, stop in Rwanda, where the annual Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony takes place. It’s a huge annual festival near the Virunga Mountains dedicated to protection and conservation of the country’s native gorillas.
Tasmania
Perhaps all you know about this gorgeous Australian island is that spinning, spitting Loony Toon that used to irritate the hell out of Bugs Bunny. But this jewel of the Tasman Sea is also one of the best places in the world to spot the southern lights, and the winter solstice provides your best odds of catching them.
If it might seem a little much to travel to the other side of the globe for a light show, Tasmania also has one of the coolest festivals in the world happening in June. The annual Dark Mofo festival happens from June 15-24, combining rituals from older civilizations on the island, as well as modern art installations, music, and live theatre. It’s a pagan festival dedicated to exploring ancient mythology, nature, and long-lost religious traditions. But really, it’s all about coming home with a T-shirt that says DARK MOFO, then telling everyone you went all the way to Tasmania to get it. If you’re keen on going, Extraordinary Journeys has an Australia expedition that’ll take you right to the middle of the action.
