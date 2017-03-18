The 10 Most Outrageously Awesome Places to Ski in the World

If you’ve grown tired of the traffic and long lift lines that have become an increasingly unavoidable part of your increasingly pricey annual ski trip, stop complaining. You have options. Like skiing in Iran. Or Africa. Or... Alabama?

The most exotic such trip I’ve taken was snowboarding the back bowls of Vail -- not exactly crazy stuff. So I hunted down an all-star panel of experts who, in between fresh powder runs from Turkey to Tajikistan, gave me the skinny on their most memorable globetrotting ski adventures.

This esteemed panel includes: Jimmy Petterson, author of Skiing Around the World, who has spent the past 44 winters at more than 600 ski resorts across seven continents; Arnie Wilson, former Financial Times ski correspondent who set the Guinness World Record for skiing 365 consecutive days and has skied more than 700 areas worldwide; US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame member and international adventure traveler/entertainment attorney Charlie Sanders; and Todd Offenbacher, a world-traveling athlete who guides adventure ski trips from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle.