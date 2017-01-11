8 Overrated European Cities (and Where to Go Instead)

Travel can be a lot like dating. Sometimes there are pretty gratifying surprises, when you have chemistry with someone (or some place) that's totally, completely unexpected. But then there are times when you end up somewhere totally, unexpectedly awful and you think, "I wasted my time, money, and even got a full-body wax for this?"

Unfortunately, the latter happens all too often in Europe, seeing as it's a continent laden with tourist traps. Here are a few destinations we're calling out as being not always worth the hype, and suggestions of where to check out instead: