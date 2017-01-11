Four Florida Gulf Coast Towns You Absolutely Have to Visit

Anna Maria Island

The highlights: Atlantic Coast loyalists, smitten with the aqua-green waters around the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands, scoff at the Gulf Coast’s dimmer hues. Well, Anna Maria screams, challenge accepted. The waters lapping against this quaint coastal island, near the mouth of Tampa Bay, give it the feel of the dreamier shots from Cast Away. It’s so clear, you can see the staggering amount of stingrays likely swarming you.

Anna Maria is also a major contender in best beach category. The never-ending soft white sand somehow never seems to be too crowded. You can follow the main strip, Pine Ave, across the island’s waist from sand to pier, stopping along the way for beachside bars, art galleries, and fish sandwiches.

Must eat/drink: Sandbar is a must when you’re here, either for their jazz brunch, or sunset cocktails. Definitely hit up Poppo’s Taqueria for some wild boar chorizo tacos then sweeten the deal by making your own custom donut (bacon + crushed Oreo is a winning combo) at Anna Maria Donuts.

Don't leave without: Taking your picture outside the windowless, doorless, roofless Anna Maria Jail. It’s not a real jail anymore, and it sorta never was, strictly. It served more as an overnight holding tank, apparently, where miscreants would get so mosquito-chewed they’d never act up again. So, yeah, how can you not see this?