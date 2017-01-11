Four Florida Gulf Coast Towns You Absolutely Have to Visit

While the East Coast vs West Coast rivalry in Florida doesn't exactly hit Tupac/Biggie levels, it’s still there in spirit (or more spirits, as people love to barstool-argue about this). Yes, the East Coast has Miami and Cape Canaveral and Daytona and the Atlantic. But the Gulf Coast has more character, warmer water, and a swath of sand that stretches from the Everglades almost clear to New Orleans. Ignoring its beachside towns means missing out on some of Florida’s greatest gems. Here are four that stand out even in a state with 1,350 miles of coastline.
Boca Grande/Gasparilla Island
The highlights: Throughout my childhood, my family made regular pilgrimages to Boca Grande to do what boatloads of people still do in ol’ Big Mouth: we caught tarpon. It took several close friends’ weddings for me to fully realize there’s more to this shabby chic barrier island town than snagging snook.
Upon crossing the drawbridge to enter Boca Grande you notice cars giving way to bicycles and golf carts. The banyan trees cover the pastel home-lined streets, and the miles of sand stretch along the Gulf to a 19th-century lighthouse. Even the “Downtown” of Boca Grande is fit for a Nora Ephron movie, lined with bookstores, souvenir and bait shops, and ice cream parlors. Speaking of which, the food (seafood, particularly) is as fetching as it always appears in those movies, too. But Boca Grande’s real charm lies in its combo of seclusion and convenience. You feel miles away from civilization, and if you go there in the offseason you really might be on your own. Yet there you are, just two hours south of Tampa.
Must eat/drink: If you opt not to stay at the pricier Gasparilla Inn, at least have a drink -- or three -- there in the bar or in the sunroom. From there you can walk over to their more casual restaurant, the Pink Elephant, for outdoor beers and a grouper sandwich. Your hangover cure awaits in the brunch at Third Street Cafe (lump crab cake Benedict, do it).
Don't leave without: Strolling beneath the leafy canopy of Banyan St, a famous backdrop for photo shoots and engagement pictures alike. It’s Old Florida at its best.
Anna Maria Island
The highlights: Atlantic Coast loyalists, smitten with the aqua-green waters around the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands, scoff at the Gulf Coast’s dimmer hues. Well, Anna Maria screams, challenge accepted. The waters lapping against this quaint coastal island, near the mouth of Tampa Bay, give it the feel of the dreamier shots from Cast Away. It’s so clear, you can see the staggering amount of stingrays likely swarming you.
Anna Maria is also a major contender in best beach category. The never-ending soft white sand somehow never seems to be too crowded. You can follow the main strip, Pine Ave, across the island’s waist from sand to pier, stopping along the way for beachside bars, art galleries, and fish sandwiches.
Must eat/drink: Sandbar is a must when you’re here, either for their jazz brunch, or sunset cocktails. Definitely hit up Poppo’s Taqueria for some wild boar chorizo tacos then sweeten the deal by making your own custom donut (bacon + crushed Oreo is a winning combo) at Anna Maria Donuts.
Don't leave without: Taking your picture outside the windowless, doorless, roofless Anna Maria Jail. It’s not a real jail anymore, and it sorta never was, strictly. It served more as an overnight holding tank, apparently, where miscreants would get so mosquito-chewed they’d never act up again. So, yeah, how can you not see this?
Cabbage Key / Cayo Costa State Park
The highlights: If Cabbage Key were a car, it would be a Land Rover Defender. Just off Pine Island, the 100-acre retreat is ideal for the off-roading adventurer, as it’s next to flat-out stunning (and only accessible by boat) Cayo Costa State Park. The 2,426-acre state park is lined with nine miles of sand, pine forests, and mangroves, a mecca for snorkeling, hiking, biking, shelling, boating, and scuba diving. We can’t promise you will see manatees and dolphins, but yeah, you probably will.
Cabbage Key also might be responsible for “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” The Cabbage Key Inn, a 1920s-era house transformed into a local landmark, apparently inspired Jimmy Buffett to write this extremely underplayed diddy. These days, dollar bills left in tribute cake the walls -- the establishment supposedly collects 10,000 of them a year.
Must eat/drink: This a small place, so Cabbage Key Inn, with its cheeseburger fit for paradise, is your go-to. If you don’t feel the urge, it also serves up shrimp, mojitos, and Key lime pie.
Don't leave without: Touring the island’s perimeter by kayak. It’s really the best way to capture, and literally see, the entire place.
Pass-A-Grille, St. Petersburg
The highlights: When I grew up in Tampa, you went to St. Petersburg for only three things: visiting grandparents, a field trip to the Salvador Dalí Museum, or the occasional Tampa Bay Lightning game. These days, St. Pete is becoming the Brooklyn of Florida -- scruffier, edgier. Even before it became trendy, there was always Pass-A-Grille: a one-block-wide beach town located at (just) the tip of an island right off St. Pete.
Like some of the more remote Florida Keys, this teeny place packs in a bevvy of art galleries and local breweries. Its sunsets can beat up your sunsets. And since this is one of the least-developed islands of St. Pete Beach / Fort De Soto Park, it’s great for exploring some of the state’s most sought-after nature preserves (including Egmont Key).
Must eat/drink: Grab gator bites and a Gulf Coast cocktail at the Hurricane Seafood Restaurant to watch the sunset from the 360-degree-view rooftop. If you’re really looking to doll up your Florida vacation, head nearby to the gargantuan Pepto-pink Don CeSar Hotel for oysters, snapper, and lobster at the beachside Maritana Grille.
Don't leave without: Knocking back an Evander Beer. Legendary local artist Evander Preston is such badass he got his own pilsner-lager, brewed across the state in Melbourne. You drink it, you’re automatically a shade cooler.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
-
1. Gasparilla Inn & Club500 Palm Ave, Boca Grande
-
2. The Pink Elephant491 Bayou Ave, Boca Grande
-
3. Third Street Cafe310 E Railroad Ave, Boca Grande
-
4. The Sandbar Restaurant100 Spring Ave, Anna Maria
-
5. Poppo's Taqueria212C Pine Ave., Anna Maria
-
6. The Donut Experiment210C Pine Ave, Anna Maria
-
7. Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant,
-
8. Hurricane Seafood Restaurant807 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach
-
9. Marinata Grille, South Pasadena
-
10. Loews Don CeSar Hotel3400 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach
Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande is a luxury resort offering an island getaway experience with a timeless aethetic and no shortage of activities for the entire family. At the Inn and on the Gasparilla Island you can swim, golf, play tennis, bike, boat, shop, take a cruise on the Gulf or, if you're so inclined, spend all day in the salon and spa. The added bonus of on-site bars, cafes, restaurants and the Inn's beautiful and classic early-1900s architecture make this stay worth the splurge.
You don't have to be a guest of Boca Grande's Gasparilla Inn & Club (although you'll wish you were) to dine at its premier restaurant The Pink Elephant, known lovingly as "The Pink." Just along the bayou, this establishment has been serving lunch, dinner and specialty cocktails in a laid-back, vacation-minded setting for more than 60 years, which means these guys know what they're doing when they whip up a plate of fresh sea bass, tuna tartare or grilled lamb burger for you.
Third Street Cafe is not at all what it sounds like (that is, an average coffee shop). At this cafe, smack dab in the middle of Florida's Boca Grande island, a slew of seafood delicacies await for you to eat at brunch, lunch or dinner. Crab cake eggs benedict in the morning, a lobster roll in the afternoon and bigeye tuna at night are surefire ways to do food on the Gulf right. Another thing you can't do wrong with: any choice of house cockails from the cafe's full-service bar.
An absolute must in Anna Maria, Sandbar serves both food and drink along the island's north shore with picturesque views of the beach and open water. Its got a large indoor dining space and bar, but don't even bother with that — the beachside patio is the only place you want to be, especially if it's close to sunset. Take whatever seat you can find out there (it's one of the most popular joints in the city for locals and tourists) and order a Pina Colada with a seafood platter of fish, shrimp and scallops for a taste of everything this spot's got to offer.
When you hit a time (and/or budget crunch) exploring the Anna Maria island, Poppo's Taqueria will save the day without the sacrifice of quality. Serving authentic Mexican street food, this joint offers customizable tacos, burritos, quesadillas and bowls full of whatever you choose, whether it be wild boar chorizo, tempeh or spicy beef — all made fresh and right before your eyes. This, the ultimate grab-and-go meal, will only cost you the wad of bills in your pocket
The Donut Experiment is asking life's fundamental question: what doesn't taste good on a donut? Here, you'll order an individual, half or full dozen batch of plain, freshly baked donuts, pick an icing (vanilla, chocolate, maple, glaze) and then go buck wild with toppings. Your options range from the expected basics like sprinkles, cinnamon sugar and coconut to experimental flavors like bacon, cereals and candy bars. For the really daring, the Sriracha donut is glazed and topped with nuts and everyone's favorite chili sauce.
This transformed house from the '20s is a local landmark on the tiny, remote Cabbage Key Island off Florida's west coast. The Inn's cozy cottages are homes away from home and offer a private, bed-and-breakfast feel. In the main building lies the Inn's restaurant, famous for its choice of decor — thousands of dollar bills, all collected from past customers, plastering the walls and hanging from the ceiling. While this joint serves fresh seafood like any self-respecting island operation, Cabbage Key is ultimately known for its cheeseburgers.
You'll be met with two options when you arrive at the Hurricane in the historic Pass-A-Grille district: the Original Hurricane and Level Two Dining — both in the same building, just on two different floors with two slightly different menus. If it's past 4 p.m., the second option is definitely where you want to be — you'll be sat on the roof deck with 360-degree views of the ocean and St. Petersburg, where you can order any one of Hurricane's specialties (like the crowd favorite 1945 Crab Cake Dinner), a plate of pasta or a freshly caught fish.
One of few dining option in St. Petersburg's swanky Don Cesar Hotel, the Marinata Grille is (given its location), the prime spot when you've got money to spend and people to impress. Here you'll enjoy watching the fish (that you'll probably eat following the first course) swim around the wall-to-wall aquarium. Choose a fresh fish or oysters from the regular menu, or a boneless ribeye form the separate steak. If you're feeling like a high roller, splurge on a lamb rack.
Picture what the Great Gatsby's mansion would have looked like had it been on the Floridian shore. That's precisely what St. Petersburg's Don CeSar Hotel, otherwise known as the Pink Palace, is. Established in the height of the roaring '20s, this hotel sits at the height of luxury with 227 massive rooms and suites, two heated pools, a full service spa and a restaurant, all steps from the island's sugar sand beaches.