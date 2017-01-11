America's Best Overlooked Spots for Weekend Trips

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sure, it’s a fun place to say out loud, but that’s probably the extent of thought you’ve given to Chattanooga. Your loss. Its current tourism tagline is “Best Town Ever,” which a) awww, and b) is actually not far off. The Southern spot is the ideal place to lose your iPhone and detach from day-to-day race of citified life.

Must do: Absolutely plan on climbing around on Lookout Mountain (a trip up on the disturbingly steep Incline Railway is worth the line), if for no other reason than to reach Sunset Rock, a onetime strategic lookout spot for confederate generals during the Civil War. But hiking is just one Jenga piece of the recreation scene: you can also rock-climb, horseback ride, hang glide, or simply rent a two-wheeler and bike all around town. Then take that sweat equity and blow it all on barbecue -- the Chattanooga BBQ scene is an intriguing mix of many different pit styles. Check out Sugar’s Ribs for the view, the goats grazing outside, and of course, the ribs. The Flying Squirrel is the place for craft cocktails, but if you’re looking to pound a few beers while catching live music, the intimate Track 29 is your ticket. No visit to the Volunteer State would be complete without a whiskey detour, and Tennessee Stillhouse, Chattanooga’s first legal distillery since Prohibition, just opened its doors last year. -- Meaghan Agnew, Thrillist Contributor