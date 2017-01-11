The 15 Best Places in the World to Take a Big Trip in 2017

You're not going to stick to most of your resolutions this year, for the same reason you'll be writing 2016 on your checks at least till February: The calendar changed, but you're the same person you've been for a while now. One way to fix that -- and to make a resolution you'll actually keep -- is to follow through on your perennial promise to see more of the world.

Where to go? Anywhere cheap. Somewhere your Midwestern twang counts as a semi-exotic accent. Or, to hell with it: Hawaii is never, ever the wrong answer.

But you also have the chance to chart something completely unexpected. We asked our writers for the places on the planet they'd recommend to someone who could only take one big trip this year, because, let's face it, most years even one is pretty damn good. They sent dispatches on lush beaches, urban crannies, and far-flung mountain hideaways. These are their best spots for making memories. Make 'em yours, or get moving boldly toward your own.