Float Up to the Bartender at These Best 16 Pool Bars in the World

Some hotels have pretty nice bars. And some hotels have pretty nice pools. And then there are the hotels that just plain show off by having a nice bar in a nice pool, a bar that you can swim up to without ever leaving the water. You can laze around, floating on your inflatable animal of choice, until you bob into the bartender to ask for your strong, usually tropical cocktail. These swim-up pool bars take it to the next level, serving imbibers in secret coves masked by waterfalls or providing swim-up facial masks or swim-up black jack. From Maui to the Maldives and Nusa Dua to Nicaragua, here are some of the best pool-meets-bar combos around the world where you can float around on your own sea of boozy bliss.

Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands There are not one, not two, but three, swim-up bars at Moskito Island, Richard Branson’s newest private island in the British Virgin Islands, and they all serve up signature Pina Coladas created with fresh island coconuts. The Oasis Estate’s swim-up bar offers views of Branson’s original famed hideaway, Necker Island. The Point Estate’s infinity pool and attached swim-up bar overlooks Virgin Gorda. And at the recreation area called The Beach House, the third swim-up bar borders the pool and hot tub, depicting ultimate luxury.

Grand Wailea, Maui Nine individual pools are spread across six different levels at Grand Wailea’s Activity Pool—and one of those is a swim-up bar tucked into a concealed cave. The intimate bar is outfitted with tiled stools that keep you grounded while ordering up a Mai Tai or frozen cocktail, two specialities served up in this best kept secret at the resort.

Fortuna Pool at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas There are no shortage of pool options in Las Vegas—but for the ultimate Sin City experience, look no further than the Fortuna Pool at Caesars Palace within the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. Fortuna Bar provides guests with access to not only a swim-up bar, but swim-up gaming tables where you can try your hand at Black Jack.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, Maldives This adults only resort in North Male offers a stunning swim-up bar at Waves Pool—steps from the white sands and azure waters that the region is famed for. Order up a tiki cocktail in between dips in the ocean, or spend an entire day lounging at this pool for a change in activity at this sea-centric locale.

The Springs Resort & Spa, Arenal, Costa Rica The swim-up bar at The Springs Resort & Spa may be one of the most recognizable from Instagram, as its sweeping views of Arenal volcano provide an otherworldly backdrop to its floating wicker chairs and wrap-around bar. It’s certainly the spot to see and be seen—just remember to put the camera down at some point to admire the view through your own eyes.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland As a welcome surprise to this Icelandic institution renowned for its healing benefits, the Blue Lagoon is indeed equipped with a swim-up pool bar. You’ll find most guests with caked on silica masks (applied at the complementing swim-up mask bar) gripping a glass of bubbles that seem to go hand in hand with the soaking experience, portraying what #balance is all about.

VALA Hua Hin, Thailand Though VALA Hua Hin is a family resort, the main pool is an adults-oriented haven with its swim-up bar and infinity edges that splash over to powdery sands lining the Gulf of Thailand. The resort’s farm-to-fork initiatives ensure the freshest ingredients are used on their menus, which includes thoughtful cocktails, using fresh herbs and fruits from their onsite garden.

Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa A labyrinth of poolscapes exist at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, providing guests access to refreshing waters right from their suites and villas. But don’t miss the centerpiece swim-up Mai Bar at the main pool, where guests congregate over coconut cocktails served in whole coconuts.

Ocean Pool at The Mulia, Nusa Dua, Bali Bali’s southern region of Nusa Dua may be renowned for its beaches rather than pools, but at The Mulia, you’ll get the best of both water worlds. There are four pools at Mulia Resort, including the Ocean Pool accessorized by, yes, a swim-up bar, but also Balinese statues that frame that picture-perfect view of the Indian Ocean and famed Geger Beach.

Nanuku Resort, Fiji You could book your own pool-front suite at this adults only retreat in Fiji’s Pacific Harbour. But when you want to enjoy company along with the resort’s sweeping view, take a dip in Nanuku Resort’s main pool and swim up to the Wai Pool bar for a handcrafted tropical cocktail. The pool bar also serves light island fare like soft shell crab tacos and salads throughout the day.

Rosewood Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Los Cabos While most travelers may associate swim-up bars with the overbooked Mexican resorts of spring break, the luxurious Rosewood Las Ventanas al Paraiso will drown that stereotype with its sophisticated pool deck and 5,000-square-foot, infinity-edge swimming pool. The swim-up bar is tucked into this sprawling posh playground, and with pool butlers on hand ready to give you Evian mists throughout the day, it’s certainly a spot you won’t want to stray far from in the Los Cabos heat.

Belle Mont Farm at Kittitian Hill, St. Kitts Located at the grand entrance of a boutique hotel, Belle Mont Farm at Kittitian Hill beckons guests to dive right in. Surrounded by St. Kitts’ mountainous rainforest terrain and overlooking the Caribbean Sea, there’s no mistaking a sense of place at this swim-up bar—so best to make that cocktail order one of the most tropical you can think of. Painkiller, anyone?

Amfora, Hvar, Croatia Tucked into a private inlet along Hvar, the multi-level pool at Amfora Hvar Grand Beach envelops guests in a lush forest of foliage, with glistening views of the Adriatic peaking through. Swim-up to the pool bar, and stay awhile; submerged bar stools keep your lower body cool and the traditional terracotta roofing, found across Croatia’s coast, keeps your face shaded enough for an all-day splurge in a secluded setting.

Calala Island, Nicaragua Located off Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast, Calala Island depicts barefoot luxury at its finest. You’ll only have to share the swim-up bar, hosted under a classically-thatched ‘palapa’ roof, with a handful of guests, as a total of four beachfront suites occupy this private island resort.

Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa, Costa Rica The only thing better than a swim-up pool bar? A swim-up pool bar that’s heated with a natural hot spring. That’s exactly what you’ll encounter at Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa in Costa Rica at their main pool. Hotel guests aren’t the only ones privy to this pool, as day passes are available to visitors between 10am to 10pm.

Conrad Punta de Mita, México Given this new build’s proximity to Mexico’s Tequila region, Conrad Punta de Mita’s swim-up bar emphasizes agave-based cocktails, so you don’t need to leave the adults-only pool to get a taste of the Riviera Nayarit most beloved spirit. There are also private cabanas surrounding the pool should you feel like taking your cocktail onto dry land to catch some rays.