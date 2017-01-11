The Best Public Bathrooms in America in 2016

The greatest bathroom in the world is the one that appears at the moment you absolutely need it. If we're getting fancy, maybe we can wish for a door that closes, a roll of toilet paper (multi-ply, please) and, who knows, maybe even a lock. Take it two or three or 20 steps further, though, and bathrooms can become downright artistic, a point of pride for many a bar, restaurant, or abandoned rest stop.



To honor the best of the best, the Cintas Corporation has recognized the best public bathrooms in America for the past 15 years. If you snoozed on this prestigious award, you can see all the past winners right here. None of those took home the trophy this year (there is no actual trophy; they win $2,500 worth of cleaning services) since previous winners are DQ'ed. The finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. Then people voted for their favorites. Here are the results of this democratic movement.