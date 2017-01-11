The 15 Best Places to Drink in Dublin

Dublin is a city that's famous for its ceol agus craic (music and fun), but if you’re not sure where to go for a pint, the number of bars on offer can seem a little daunting. However, there’s certainly a pub (or three) for all seasons, depending on your vibe, occasion, or budget, so here are 15 spots that represent the crème de la crème of the capital's pub scene.

Best date spot: The Bath Pub

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

This pub should win an award for being the prettiest boozer in Dublin, and will impress most people at first sight. The appeal goes beyond looks, though: it's also got a fun, laid-back atmosphere, serves gin cocktails in a teapot with saucers, and is in close proximity to several nice date restaurants, like Farmer Browns and Juniors.