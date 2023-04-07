Sign Up Fast—These Epic Races Always Sell Out

If you want to compete in any of these races, you’d better be fleet of foot. Or at the very least, you’re going to want to set your alarm. That’s because these bucket list races, which are known for being spectacularly scenic and/or wildly challenging, are known to sell out right away—within hours or even minutes. Some races, like those in Colorado’s Leadville Race Series, have become so popular in recent years that they have moved to a lottery system to give more people the chance to run. Ryan Cross of Life Time Athletic Events, which manages the Leadville Race Series, says that “demand is so high that we would sell out in seconds if we had a first-come first-served approach.” Other races, like the ones on this list, haven’t moved to a lottery system just yet—so you’re going to need to be ultra-organized and quick with the mouse in order to score a race bib. We’ve rounded up eight bucket list races that you’re going to want to sign up for as quickly as possible. Trust us, they are worth the hustle.

Seven Mile Bridge Run Florida Keys, Florida

As you might imagine, more than a few runners are eager to run across the Florida Keys’ scenic Overseas Highway in the annual Seven Mile Bridge Run. This race attracts some 1,500 runners to run from Big Pine Key to Knights Key, savoring views across the azure waters with every step. The race started in 1982 as a way to celebrate the new Seven Mile Bridge and retire the old one, and has since become an ongoing tradition. Want to have an edge on registration? Move to Monroe County, Florida. Or, maybe live there now. Residents can snap up a limited number of spots for this race five days before anyone else. A word to the wise, if you try to sign up early and you’re not a Monroe County resident, you will be disqualified with no refund. Just something to keep in mind.

Go One More Marathon Undisclosed location, Central Texas

The Go One More Marathon is held in April in Central Texas. As in, somewhere in Central Texas. Race organizers identify the race location as an “undisclosed private ranch” that’s a 45-minute shuttle ride from the meet-up location. Runners plunk down $250 to get dropped off—potentially in the middle of nowhere—to run a challenging 26.2-mile course. The race is run without spectators (they’re prohibited, since you can’t share the location), and it’s definitely all the more intriguing for its air of mystery. It goes without saying that Go One More has become a bucket list race for elite runners eager to be able to say they ran this race. But just 300 runners can nab a spot, and every bib was gone within 10 minutes for the 2023 race. If you want to run in 2024, you’re going to want to sign up as soon as registration opens.



Photo courtesy of Denver International Airport

Denver 5K on the Runway Denver, Colorado

In September 2022, 2,500 people ran across the runway of the Denver International Airport. No, they weren’t attempting to catch a flight—they were participating in the Denver 5K on the Runway. Last year, the inaugural event sold out in less than 13 hours and included a post-race celebration at the United Airlines Hangar, which wowed revelers with a United 777 aircraft. This year’s event is sure to sell out quickly, too. One caveat for anyone considering running this race in the future: You need to be fast enough to run the course between the 6 am start time and 7 am, when the airport is scheduled to resume normal operations.

runDisney Races Various Locations

runDisney is a popular race series that includes everything from 5Ks to marathons, enabling participants to walk or run across Disney theme parks, snapping photos with characters all across the race courses. The super-size medals are pretty sweet, too. Some race weekend events, including the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, offer multi-race challenges so runners can scoop up extra bling. The runDisney folks won’t share details about how many races sell out and how quickly they sell out, but according to fan site Inside the Magic, which is not affiliated with Disney, all events for the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend in January 2024 sold out within 90 minutes. That includes the 5K, 10K and half marathon. If you want to run in 2025, you’ll have to be quick with the registration.

Troublesome Hollow 50K Bristol, Virginia

The Troublesome Hollow 50K in Bristol, Virginia asks runners to put in more miles than a marathon, but ultra runners love to sign up anyway. This year’s event sold all 200 race bibs in just six minutes, according to race organizer Jason Green, who heads up Yeti Trail Runners and organizes more than half a dozen races. This Appalachian race guides runners alongside winding Abrams Creek, then up to the Mendota Fire Tower at the 18-mile mark. Apart from the hill to the fire tower, the race is fast and flat, and includes scenic stretches across swinging bridges and trestles. While it’s too late to sign up for the 2023 race, you can sign up for other upcoming races with Yeti Trail Runners, including the Dark Anchor race (registration opens in September).

Georgia Death Race Blairsville, Georgia

It’s called the Georgia Death Race and the tagline is “…you’re gonna die.” Instead of registering for the race, runners click “Prepare your death certificate” to sign up. You might think that would be enough to discourage runners from attempting the 74-mile trail run through the mountains of North Georgia, but you’d be wrong. The race has sold out 11 years in a row, in as little as 20 minutes. Never mind the 16,000-foot elevation gain (and corresponding 16,000-foot descent), or the fact that runners are required to carry a one pound railroad spike the entire 74 miles—people are just dying to sign up. Only 60% of runners finish this race and receive an engraved spike to mark completion; if you’re brave, you can attempt to be one of these victorious few.

Vermont 50 Mountain Bike Race West Windsor, Vermont

The Vermont 50 mountain bike race (which can also be attempted on foot as an ultra run) typically sells out in seven to 10 minutes, according to race director Michael Silverman. This year marks the race’s 30th anniversary, and the expectation is that the race will sell out in less than five minutes, much like the 2021 event. That’s right, all bibs gone in less than five minutes. The annual 50-mile bike race is held during the last weekend in September at Mount Ascutney in West Windsor, Vermont, and only 725 riders can compete. If you want to ensure you’re one of them, there’s a way to register early; you just have to raise $500 for the race’s charity, Vermont Adaptive.

Photo by Sawtooth Photo Bros Boise Idaho, courtesy of Race to Robie Creek

Race to Robie Creek Boise, Idaho

The Race to Robie Creek, a half marathon in Boise, Idaho, sold out in 13 minutes in 2019, according to race organizers. Due to COVID restrictions, the race hasn’t occurred since, but all systems are go in 2023 for this spring race. More than 2,300 runners are signed up and ready to lace up for this scenic, if challenging, half marathon. This year, it took three days to fill all the spots, but once word spreads that the race is back on in earnest, this race is expected to again sell out at a record pace. The Race to Robie Creek has been dubbed the “toughest race in the Northwest to run,” perhaps because of a 2,000-foot elevation climb in the first 8.5 miles. Naturally it attracts more than a few runners up for a challenge; be swift with the signup for 2024.