15 Essential Places to Eat in Melbourne

Best late-night eats: Entrecôte

131 Domain Rd, South Yarra; 6 Alfred Pl, Melbourne CBD

Late-night dining in Melbourne isn’t all pepperoni pizza and dirty bird; feasting on steak frites at either of the two Entrecôte restaurants is a much classier, Euro-inspired affair. Open until midnight every day (minus Sundays in Alfred Pl), a serving of the premium Hopkins River sirloin, side salad, and bottomless fries will sate any nocturnal protein cravings.



Best brunch: Mammoth

735 Malvern Rd, Armadale

From the team behind Northcote favourite Barry, Mammoth is a relative newcomer to the Melbourne brunch scene, winning fans with an all-day menu that's full of surprises. The cherry lamington puffed pancake (with coconut crunch, cherry jam, and dark chocolate ice cream) is a treat for any sweet tooth, while the WTF combo of the lobster donut burger with green mango and papaya slaw, cucumber jam, and Sriracha kimpi mayo is pure Instagram fodder. A side order of bacon-and-egg popcorn is a must.