The 14 Best Places to Eat in Rome

Best burger: Hopside

Best literal hole in the wall: Pianostrada

Ostiense It's taken Rome a while to figure out how to perfect a burger, but Hopside (in the increasingly trendy Ostiense neighborhood) has finally nailed it. The build-your-own-burger model allows you to add as many toppings as you like to the savory patty. Plus, with a rotating selection of Italian craft beers on tap, you can always find the perfect brew to pair with your burger of choice. Trastevere After a bus ride or two, you may notice that personal space isn't really a thing in Rome. Embrace it, and squeeze yourself into Pianostrada: a small garage along a tiny backstreet that has been converted into a galley-style kitchen and dining area. Fresh pastas and panini are filled with seasonal ingredients like crispy artichoke hearts and squash blossoms.