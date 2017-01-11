Plop your backside into an inflatable tire, relax, and crack open a cold one, 'cause it's summer, and you're going tubing. This annual rite of passage is particularly popular in the Mid-Atlantic states, where the rivers run cool and calm from the Appalachians.

A few of these river routes are essential for hot weather and languid day-drinking. (Officially, frowned upon. Unofficially, you might not be the first person to tow a beverage alongside.) Whether it's a trip on the mighty Shenandoah, the scenic Potomac, or the lazy Delaware, these are your essential tubing destinations around the Mid-Atlantic region.