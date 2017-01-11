The 15 Most Iconic Roller Coasters in America

Phobia Phear

Lake Compounce; Bristol, Connecticut

The youngest coaster on this list, Phobia Phear has a rider experience that flat-out hasn't been seen much before. It holds no records or distinctions, and its lasting influence has yet to be determined, but it may well change the way designers approach roller coasters in years to come. The ride utilizes momentum -- not unlike the galleon rides at old small-town carnivals -- to accelerate the fear on this one. Riders first creep up one side and are momentarily held weightless, then shoot to the bottom and creep up the other side, not quiiiiiiite making the top, held weightless again. The cycle continues until the coaster finally builds enough momentum to topple over the first drop, and into a series of corkscrew turns that scatters the memory of your departed stomach across four directions. Novices, you've been warned. Everyone else, this is the summer's must-ride.