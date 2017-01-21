12 Ways to Enjoy San Diego's Perfect Weather (That Aren't a Beach)

Take a hike

All over the place

San Diego averages 263 sunny days each year, giving you ample opportunity to hit the ol' dusty trails. Options are everywhere.

If you only have time for a quickie, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is your best bet. With 2,000 acres of coastal paradise, the reserve has several barely sweat-inducing loops under a mile and insanely Instagrammable views.

To make more of a dent in all of that In-N-Out you've been smashing, head to Cowles Mountain Trail. While it's not much of a mountain, Cowles is the highest point in San Diego County with great views of the not-too-distant skyline from the peak. The strenuous-yet-well-maintained trail is three miles round-trip to the summit, but the unimpressed can extend the hike an extra four miles by turning left near the peak, heading toward the communications tower, and following the signs for Pyles Peak. If you find yourself with a bit more time, Palomar Mountain has several easy-to-moderate trails stretching up to four miles, including a 2.2-mile trip to Caltech's Palomar Observatory.