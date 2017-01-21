A Visitor's Guide to San Diego's Most Important Beaches

A common knock on San Diego is that it's "just a beach town." For ocean lovers, that's a gentle jab at worst. For culture seekers, it couldn't be more of an oversimplification. More than just patches of surf and sand, beaches allow a large part of San Diego's life to revolve around the water. Locals wouldn't have it any other way.

San Diego proper boasts a ridiculous 70 miles of coastline, producing beaches that range from enclaves flanked by cliffs to wide expanses that require you to scale dunes. Certain beaches and their accompanying neighborhoods are better for surfing, some for dining, some for partying, and others for slipping off every stitch of your clothing.