A Visitor's Guide to San Diego's Most Important Beaches

Add in the fact that you have one of the largest cities in the United States just beyond the reaches of the tide, and we'll say proudly that San Diego is unabashedly a world-class beach town. Here's how to pick your spots among the many while you're here.
Coronado Beach
San Diego's most nostalgic beach is a great ship-watching post.
Coronado Beach is home to the iconic Hotel del Coronado -- that beautiful red-roofed, Victorian-style hotel that dates back to 1888. The beach on Coronado Island is long and wide, with street parking easy to find if you're willing to walk a few blocks. While lounging on the beach, visitors will be treated to views of Point Loma, Mexico, the Islas Coronado, and the naval ships and aircraft carriers coming in and out of the base, which also sits on the island.
Where to eat/drink: While a visit to "The Del" is necessary, especially its fine-dining restaurant, 1500 OCEAN, there's a lively town just steps from the beach. Longtime neighborhood favorite Leroy's Kitchen + Lounge is a gastropub on Orange Ave, the area's the main drag. For a cheap breakfast to fuel a day of exploring, you can't beat Clayton's Coffee Shop, a classic '50s diner that seems to always be playing the Top Gun soundtrack.
Black's Beach
The clothing-optional legend with lively scenes: gay, surfing, and hang gliding
Black's Beach is known best as San Diego's gay and nude-friendly beach. Yes, it's a haven for Grindr action and lots of swinging dong, but a visit there will show that all people, including many families with young children, come to enjoy some of the most stunning beach scenery in the county. Nestled under the bluffs at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, Black's Beach offers views of La Jolla to the south and San Diego's coastal towns to the north. Surfers also love Black's for its famous surf break.
The best parking is by the Torrey Pines Gliderport, where gliders soar off cliffs while beachgoers start the steep, heart-pumping hike down the cliffs and onto the sand. A favorite path down is the harrowing Ho Chi Minh Trail, named in the '60s by a group of surfers.
Where to go next: Just off the beach is University of California at San Diego's main campus and a beautiful luxury hotel, the Estancia La Jolla (the spa is a must-visit). Other than that, nothing is walkable, but just down the road is one of San Diego's best, most creative taco spots, Galaxy Taco.
Ocean Beach
The epitome of the city’s hippie culture serves up copious craft brews.
Just north of Downtown is San Diego's home for all things hippie. Ocean Beach is the classic, old-school California beach neighborhood: Much of the architecture hasn't been updated since the '70s, VW vans dot the sidewalks, stores selling crystals line the main drag of Newport Ave, barefoot surfers troll the streets looking for the next best wave, and there's always a rogue guitarist -- or five -- setting up shop along the beachfront. "OB," as it's known to locals, is also home to some of the city’s best beers, burgers, and acai bowls.
Where to eat/drink: The neighborhood has recently stepped up its craft beer offerings, now proudly boasting several San Diego craft brewery tasting rooms: Pizza Port, Mike Hess Brewing, OB Brewery, Belching Beaver, Helm's, and Culture. If you'd like some food to go with all that beer, legendary Hodad's is always a sure bet for burgers, but locals favor Raglan Public House for its robust burger and beer menus, as well as nice outdoor seating. Oceanfront Wonderland Ocean Pub has a Hawaiian-inspired menu, craft brew-stocked bar, and sprawling, open-air ocean views.
Those looking for more refreshing, healthier options won't have to venture far: The best acai bowls in San Diego are served at Lazy Hummingbird, as well its sister location, The Nest, which is located in an organic home goods store called Teeter, just off the OB Pier.
Windansea Beach
A come-as-you-are local favorite is the quickest way to escape in San Diego.
Nestled into a cove in La Jolla, just south of town, is this beach marked by boulder outcroppings that offers stretches of wide sandy beaches along smaller, hidden spots nestled between the rocks. With its cliffside mansions and palm trees popping up all around, you'll think you've landed on an island paradise until you remember you're still actually in a city. San Diegans of all stripes find their way to this beach. Note the retired 40-year-olds with a lot of plastic surgery living their best lives alongside longtime locals, surfers, and Instagram-focused tourists.
Where to eat/drink: Just north of the beach is the bustling town of La Jolla, which has countless restaurants and bars to choose from. George's at the Cove is a longtime La Jolla go-to, serving up good ocean-inspired cuisine with unbeatable outdoor views and seating. If there's a chill in the air, head next door to The Hake, which has modern, globally inspired cuisine and a killer bar program -- without sacrificing on views. Just south of Windansea is the tiny hamlet of Bird Rock, in which your best bet is to grab brunch or dinner at Beaumont's, which has a rocking nighttime scene.
Pacific Beach
The city's beach nightlife capital and a beginner-friendly surf spot
Known around town as "PB," this is the spot for beachside bars and casual fun, fueled by college students and energetic 20-somethings. Surfers flock here, too, as the neighborhood's Tourmaline Surf Park has a break that's accessible for all levels. To jump in, all you need to do is walk up and down the boardwalk to find a class or board rental on offer. If you're not the type to paddle out, this is the place to post up and watch surfers (as well as pick one up).
Where to eat/drink: PB AleHouse is your best bet for brews and solid bar food, which you can eat on an oceanfront roof deck. Tower23 Hotel sits right on the beach and has a lively brunch scene with excellent cocktails. Newly opened Tiki bar The Grass Skirt is the place to be after dark. Its kitschy decor, fun soundtrack, better-than-it-has-to-be food, strong drinks, and adjoining poke shop, Good Time Poke, make for a delightful doubleheader.
Swami's Beach
A world-famous yoga destination where you can catch a gnarly wave
This beach north of the city in Encinitas is named after the late swami Paramahansa Yogananda, one of the fathers of modern yoga. Yogananda's Self-Realization Fellowship sits on the bluffs overlooking the beach, one of San Diego's most famous (and gorgeous) surfing spots. The scene here is eclectic: Devotees of various eastern philosophies smoke up and do acroyoga alongside dads sneaking away from the responsibilities of everyday life to catch a few waves. Parking can be a pain, but just down route 101 is the adjoining Pipes Beach, which is really just the southern part of Swami's.
Where to eat/drink: To refuel after a long surf session, head up the bluffs to -- you guessed it -- Swami's Cafe, an Encinitas mainstay with a varied menu. Union Kitchen & Tap has more gussied-up fare, while Fish 101 is serving some of San Diego's best fish tacos. If you're at Pipes, look no further than Bull Taco, which has the best tater tot Cali burrito and ocean view of any taco shop in the world.
Imperial Beach
Iffy for swimming, but low on tourists and surrounded by great Mexican food
If you want to get as close as possible to Mexico without crossing the border, Imperial Beach is the beach for you. Though you can't swim at Border Field State Park, it's worth a visit to catch a glimpse of the borderlands. Five minutes north, IB's expansive main beach and its long pier don’t bring in the usual throngs of tourists or college kids but remain popular with military personnel. In general, swimmers stay out of the water because of a strong rip current and the water's proximity to runoff from Tijuana. Surfers, not to be deterred, abound. Look for weekend crowds and the occasional parking lot party based out of a lowrider or two.
Where to eat/drink: IB is also becoming known for its growing food and bar scene, with several restaurants slated to open early in 2017. For now, locals swear by Salty Frog for its cheap beer and friendly staff. IB Public House is a newer gastropub stocked with craft beer. For something a little quicker, IB Street Tacos folds the best of the beach (and Tijuana) into one taco stand. Since IB is mere minutes from Mexico, fresh seafood -- mariscos -- served out of a truck is ubiquitous and a must-do before the sun sets.
Ponto Beach
Arrive early to enjoy a quintessential California beach to yourself.
Settled up north near Carlsbad is Ponto Beach, a favorite for families and beachgoers of all kinds. Set on a less populated stretch of Highway 101, the vistas on this long, rockier-than-usual beach are unspoiled, save for a power plant. Parking is free but limited, which means the crowds are often tempered.
Like most San Diego beaches, it's a haven for surfers and boogie boarders but low on amenities, so you'll have to bring your own props. Also, know that South Ponto in particular has a notorious rip current, so pay attention to lifeguards and flags. It's also a favorite for nighttime bonfires, so make sure to arrive before the sun sets to claim your spot.
Where to eat/drink: As the fire dies down, head into nearby Carlsbad for dinner and drinks. Some of the best sushi in Southern California can be found at Land & Water Co., which sources as locally as possible and serves only sustainable fish. Campfire pays tribute to the great outdoors and serves live fire-cooked delicacies within a wooden former Quonset hut. The scene here is suburban, quietly upscale, and laid-back -- a Beach Boys song come to life. It seems the more we talk about it, the worse it gets to live without it.
