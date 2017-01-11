The Best Under-the-Radar Honeymoon Destinations in the US

Chetek, WI

Wisconsin? REALLY? Sure, they know their football and cheese. But neither football nor cheese is particularly romantic (unless said cheese comes with wine; football is never romantic). That said, Wisconsin is home to a romantic secret that will, in fact, have you thinking longingly about the Badger State: Canoe Bay, just outside Chetek. This 300-acre resort is made up of 27 cabins all situated around lakes with foliage and other natural things that are picturesque AF. What’s more, the resort was designed with romance in mind, as the property is adults-only and each cottage is designed just for two. Standard features in every room are a king bed, fireplace, private deck, and two-person whirlpool tub. So basically you can do it everywhere. If there isn't sex by a fire or in a whirlpool tub, is it really a honeymoon?

Don't leave without: Having sex in front of your fireplace. Or in your whirlpool tub.