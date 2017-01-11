Beautifully Eerie Shipwrecks Near the US You Can Actually Dive In

Until Elon Musk gets his act in gear, scuba diving is as close as most of us will ever come to visiting another world. Submerge yourself, and within two minutes you're surrounded by brightly colored creatures, 50ft fans, corals, and all sorts of other things you'll never see above the surface.

Even more striking is when humanity collides with the underwater realm. And no, I'm not talking about The Little Mermaid (though now you've got "Under the Sea" stuck in your head, and for that you're welcome). I mean wrecks -- ships that were sunk accidentally or intentionally, that have become underwater reefs and a fascinating look at how nature reclaims anything, given enough time. No matter what your experience level, these 14 dives in the United States or only a couple of hours away promise be unlike anything you've seen. What more are you looking for?