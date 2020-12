Travel These Ultra-Chill Ski Towns Have All The Power And Half The Crowds Where mountain thrills meet small-town chill.

Whitefish, where you can practically touch the Big Sky. | Photo courtesy of Explore Whitefish Whitefish, where you can practically touch the Big Sky. | Photo courtesy of Explore Whitefish

EDITOR’S NOTE: Many of the towns listed here are in states requiring quarantine upon arrival, and towns and resorts are implementing and enforcing strict safety policies. We strongly urge you to consult the CDC, state, local, and resort travel policies before you even think of visiting. Better still, use this list to plan for the future.

There are gorgeous mountain towns where the skiing is underwhelming. And there are legendary mountains where the nearest civilization is a speck on the horizon. America’s greatest ski towns combine the best of both. They’re places where people who have never touched a ski will find themselves as invigorated as somebody who just spent a day rocketing down black-diamond slopes, and where both will come together over a fantastic meal at a restaurant or a brewery almost guaranteed to be adorned with antlers. In choosing our favorite ski towns, we factored in both sides of the equation, skipping larger cities and most of the obvious choices (we still love you, Aspen) to focus on slopes less traversed. Among them you’ll find sky-high après-ski spots and unexpected treasures hidden deep in the northern reaches of the U.S. And in each, you’ll find an uncommonly great community that just so happens to host white-knuckle skiing.

Tahoe City, California Of the numerous towns and ski resorts that surround Lake Tahoe, this hamlet of shops and restaurants can be considered sleepy. Situated directly on the lakeshore, in summer it’s bustling with boaters, SUPers, and kayakers. In the colder months, the view of the twinkling town from the quiet pier or Fanny Bridge is magical. Find the family scene at the sledding hill and ice rink at the

Find an amazing Airbnb nearby. Of the numerous towns and ski resorts that surround Lake Tahoe, this hamlet of shops and restaurants can be considered sleepy. Situated directly on the lakeshore, in summer it’s bustling with boaters, SUPers, and kayakers. In the colder months, the view of the twinkling town from the quiet pier or Fanny Bridge is magical. Find the family scene at the sledding hill and ice rink at the Winter Sports Park ; comfort food amid antiques and vintage toys at Rosie’s Café ; and IrishcCoffee, fresh fish tacos, rustic chic rooms, and romantic lake views at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge . Head 10 minutes up the road and feel like you’re plummeting directly into the lake down the slopes of Homewood Mountain Resort

Explore Whitefish

Crested Butte, Colorado Popping with wildflowers and art festivals in the summer, the bigger crowds clear CB’s white blanketed landscapes in winter making peace for visitors of the gliding (downhill and cross-country) variety, making it a fantastic alternative to Colorado’s better-known and more thronged ski towns (we still love you, Aspen). Jagged and standing on its own like something straight out of a cartoon,

Find an amazing Airbnb nearby. Popping with wildflowers and art festivals in the summer, the bigger crowds clear CB’s white blanketed landscapes in winter making peace for visitors of the gliding (downhill and cross-country) variety, making it a fantastic alternative to Colorado’s better-known and more thronged ski towns (we still love you, Aspen). Jagged and standing on its own like something straight out of a cartoon, Crested Butte Mountain is indisputably the area’s centerpiece. The resort has terrain for every level of skier or rider, including more double black-rated runs than any resort in Colorado. An old mining town, the main drag (Elk Ave.) is warm and rustic, sprinkled with a handful of saloons but also a couple decent sushi bars and a dangerously delicious rum distillery

Park City, Utah A hub of America’s last Winter Olympics in 2002, Park City is not only home to America’s most enormous

Find an amazing Airbnb nearby. A hub of America’s last Winter Olympics in 2002, Park City is not only home to America’s most enormous ski resort (covering a whopping 7,300 acres, including 41 chairlifts and 341 trails), but also an alluring old mining town. Dating back to the silver rush 150 years ago, Park City’s historic buildings maintain their original facades. If you’re not tackling new terrain on skis or boards, you could spend equally as much time exploring the town’s multitude of shops, restaurants, museums, galleries, breweries, and spas. Grab a warming libation at High West Saloon , located in an old livery stable, or spike your adrenaline and heart rate via snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, ice skating, dog sledding, snow biking, ice skating, or tubing outside of town.

Thrillist senior editor Andy Kryza contributed to this list.