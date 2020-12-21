These Ultra-Chill Ski Towns Have All The Power And Half The Crowds

EDITOR’S NOTE: Many of the towns listed here are in states requiring quarantine upon arrival, and towns and resorts are implementing and enforcing strict safety policies. We strongly urge you to consult the CDC, state, local, and resort travel policies before you even think of visiting. Better still, use this list to plan for the future.

There are gorgeous mountain towns where the skiing is underwhelming. And there are legendary mountains where the nearest civilization is a speck on the horizon. America’s greatest ski towns combine the best of both. They’re places where people who have never touched a ski will find themselves as invigorated as somebody who just spent a day rocketing down black-diamond slopes, and where both will come together over a fantastic meal at a restaurant or a brewery almost guaranteed to be adorned with antlers.

In choosing our favorite ski towns, we factored in both sides of the equation, skipping larger cities and most of the obvious choices (we still love you, Aspen) to focus on slopes less traversed. Among them you’ll find sky-high après-ski spots and unexpected treasures hidden deep in the northern reaches of the U.S. And in each, you’ll find an uncommonly great community that just so happens to host white-knuckle skiing.