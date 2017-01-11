The Most Dazzlingly Picturesque Villages in Italy

San Teodoro (Sardinia)

Population: 4,000

Claim to fame: The views of the nearby island Tavolara, an imposing shank of limestone cliffs.

One of the most postcard-ready crescents of sand anywhere is La Cinta, a beach to put others to shame. It’s almost too pretty, as if someone constructed it in Downtown Disney. But let me assure you its soft white sand is very real, sloping ever so gently into the warm, gin-clear water. If you can actually remove yourself from this sunny playground -- which will be very hard -- this is also a great town for boating, water skiing, and horseback riding and mountain hiking. The tourist-friendly Downtown really picks up after dark, perfect to sip on some Sardinian mirto or limoncello and do some quality people-watching.