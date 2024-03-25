The Absolutely Stellar Stargazing Festivals Across the U.S.

If there was ever an excuse to throw a great party, it’s a sky full of cosmic wonders. Every year, amateur astronomers, astrophotographers, outdoor enthusiasts, and all kinds of space nerds gather together for dark sky festivals and star parties taking place across the country. Things are kicking off with International Dark Sky Week (April 2-8), a worldwide celebration of the natural night, ending with the total solar eclipse in North America. But in case you haven’t quite secured your eclipse viewing glasses, fret not: The festivities continue on well into the spring and summer. And lucky for you, the period of time between February and October is referred to as “Milky Way season,” when the galactic core is visible to the naked eye in North America.

Stargazing festivals are especially popular at certified International Dark Sky Places, including National Parks like the Grand Canyon or Joshua Tree, as well as sanctuaries like the Oregon Outback. DarkSky International recognizes these locales as exceptional spots to stargaze at night—due to low levels of light pollution and unobstructed views—that practice responsible lighting policies and public education. And then there are those remote, on-the-margin places—like Valentine, Nebraska and Gladwin, Michigan—that simply have a tight-knit group of celestial observers, ready to party.

So whether you’re looking to shoot for the stars at a national park or keep things local with an astronomical community, there’s no shortage of dark sky events to choose from.