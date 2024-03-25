The Absolutely Stellar Stargazing Festivals Across the U.S.
Leave your white lights at the door.
If there was ever an excuse to throw a great party, it’s a sky full of cosmic wonders. Every year, amateur astronomers, astrophotographers, outdoor enthusiasts, and all kinds of space nerds gather together for dark sky festivals and star parties taking place across the country. Things are kicking off with International Dark Sky Week (April 2-8), a worldwide celebration of the natural night, ending with the total solar eclipse in North America. But in case you haven’t quite secured your eclipse viewing glasses, fret not: The festivities continue on well into the spring and summer. And lucky for you, the period of time between February and October is referred to as “Milky Way season,” when the galactic core is visible to the naked eye in North America.
Stargazing festivals are especially popular at certified International Dark Sky Places, including National Parks like the Grand Canyon or Joshua Tree, as well as sanctuaries like the Oregon Outback. DarkSky International recognizes these locales as exceptional spots to stargaze at night—due to low levels of light pollution and unobstructed views—that practice responsible lighting policies and public education. And then there are those remote, on-the-margin places—like Valentine, Nebraska and Gladwin, Michigan—that simply have a tight-knit group of celestial observers, ready to party.
So whether you’re looking to shoot for the stars at a national park or keep things local with an astronomical community, there’s no shortage of dark sky events to choose from.
French Camp, Mississippi
May 8-11
Rainwater Observatory, located in French Camp, Mississippi, preserves one of the last dark pockets in the Southeast. In May, the largest observatory in the state is throwing its annual Mid-South Stargaze. In addition to some telescope viewings (Rainwater has over 25), the conference will feature presentations from astronomy hotshots like astrophotographer and retired "Hurricane Hunter" Jon Talbot, as well as NASA-recognized retired lecturer and Association of Lunar and Planetary Observers (A.L.P.O.) lunar recorder, Dave Teske.
Grand Canyon, Arizona
June 1-8
“Half the park is after dark” at the Grand Canyon, a certified International Dark Sky Park. And this June, the national park will host a week’s worth of ranger-led tours, constellation talks, and photography workshops across the North and South rims. Visitors can view all kinds of celestial spectacles—like double stars, star clusters, nebulae, and distant galaxies—with the moon rising progressively later as the week goes on.
Bryce Canyon, Utah
June 5-8
Utah is home to the largest number of International Dark Sky locations in the world, and it’s no surprise Bryce Canyon is one of them. The national park’s annual astronomy festival will feature family-friendly activities by day, like solar telescope-making, followed by some optimal stargazing at night. On Friday, June 7, visitors can learn about how star observation is a way of life for the Southern Paiute people, with a presentation led by Autumn Gillard, the cultural resource manager for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.
Gardner, Colorado
June 5-9th
Every summer for the past 30 years, the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society has hosted the Rocky Mountain Star Stare (RMSS), located just two hours southwest of Colorado Springs. One of the festival’s most popular events is the ATM Walkabout, a chance for amateur astronomers to show off their telescopic innovations. There’ll also be solar observing and paper rocket activities for kids, presentations from scientists on everything from the Alaskan Aurora to Milky Way stories, and of course, pristine dark sky observing at a darkness level as deep as 21.95 (on the 22 point magnitudes per square arcsecond scale, if you were wondering).
Valentine, Nebraska
July 28-August 2
The sandhills of north-central Nebraska boast some impressive astronomical views, which can be enjoyed at the annual Nebraska Star Party, taking place from Merritt Reservoir’s Snake Campground. Here, you can swim, fish, or canoe through the nearby Niobrara River before the sun sets and the stars appear. And if you’re a novice gazer, the Beginner’s Field School will teach you how to explore the dark sky without a telescope.
Post, Oregon
July 30-August 3
It’s a big year for the Beaver State’s dark skies—the Oregon Outback was recently named the world’s largest dark sky sanctuary. At the Indian Trail Spring in the Ochoco National Forest, located 45 miles east of Prineville, you’ll find the Oregon Star Party. After a grand return last summer, the festival is back, running from July 30 to August 3. The primitive site, with an elevation of over 5,000 feet, has a treeless vantage point, allowing for unobstructed, 360- degree viewing.
Circleville, West Virginia
August 30-September 3
The Almost Heaven Star Party, organized by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, takes place at the Spruce Knob Mountain Center, a rare dark sky preserve on the East Coast. Past events have included a behind-the-scenes tour of Green Bank Observatory, a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad, and a swap table for space-related objects, as well outdoor activities such as canoeing and birdwatching.
Kenton, Oklahoma
September 27-October 5
The Okie-Tex Star Party is back for its 41st year. The festival, sponsored by the Oklahoma City Astronomy Club, celebrates the beautiful nightscapes of the remote Camp Billy Joe, near the northwestern tip of the Oklahoma panhandle. In addition to unforgettable observations and astrophotography seminars, you can spend some time hiking the Black Mesa Summit, a 10-15 minute drive from the party.
Gladwin, Michigan
October 3-6
Thanks to this open-to-all stargazing extravaganza, you don’t need to travel hours into Northern Michigan to experience noteworthy dark skies. The Great Lakes Star Gaze, centrally located at the River Valley RV Park in Gladwin, touts itself as “Michigan’s largest amateur star party.” Expect everything from meteorite sales, astrophotography contests, scientist talks, and raffles.
Joshua Tree, California
October 4-5
If Joshua Tree wasn’t trippy enough, just wait until you experience the Night Sky Festival. Held primarily at the Sky’s the Limit Nature Center and Observatory, the two-day event celebrates all the international dark sky-certified park has to offer, including live music performances, astronomer lectures, and constellation tours. At this time of year, you might even see the Great Square of Pegasus rising in the northeastern sky.