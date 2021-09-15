Nevada’s Best Parks for Alpine Lakes, Desert Hoodoos, and Brilliant Stars

Nevada is home to some utterly stunning, world-famous national recreation areas (see Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead), not to mention surrounded by scores of ultra-popular national parks in neighboring states, just a few hours’ drive away: Zion and Bryce Canyon in Utah. Joshua Tree and Death Valley in California. Grand Canyon in Arizona. You get the picture.

With all that going on, it’s easy to understand why outdoor enthusiasts might be tempted to skip Nevada’s smaller state parks in favor of their flashier federal cousins—except it totally make so sense at all. While the national parks stay packed to high heaven, the state parks are seriously beautiful yet utterly quiet reprieves even at their busiest, some so underrated that you may get the wilderness all to yourself. And at night, when the time comes to stargaze beneath America’s darkest skies, the sense of isolation and views of the firmament you’ll find will give you that scary-yet-magical feeling of insignificance compared to the grandiosity of space, both terrestrial and cosmic.

There are 27 parks in Nevada’s state park system. Here are 10 to add to your bucket list.