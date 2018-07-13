What’s in a Stopover? Two Cities for the Price of One, on These Airlines

The first rule of international travel is, whatever you do, don’t leave your passport on your dresser, where you of course could never, ever forget it. The second rule is, always fly direct, because layovers are vacation-killers. Except -- hold on a sec. Have you heard of the stopover? Picture a layover so long it goes back around to actually good. Airlines in the States still haven’t caught onto this practice, so American travelers might still be wondering whether the two-for-one deal is, in fact, all that. The answer: Yup. It’s real, and it’s spectacular.
The setup is this: You book a flight to your ultimate Point B with a stop on the way in the big hub of a given overseas airline. Great, you’re used to that. But instead of racing to get through the airport in 50 minutes, schlepping your carry-on through another security checkpoint, talking yourself out of some $26 fancy chocolates, and wondering if dinking around the airport in this new foreign land “counts” as having visited the country (sorry; it doesn’t) -- instead of all that, you just ... leave. You hail a cab. You book a hotel. And for no extra cost, you kill a day or three or seven before returning for your connecting flight.
In Europe, where far more airlines clamor for your travel dollar, stopovers have become very much A Thing. “In days of yore, airlines charged extra for the privilege of stopping over in an intermediary airport, even though it didn’t really cost the airline much to allow the stopover,” says George Hobica, an airline analyst and founder of Airfarewatchdog.com. These days, if you have so much as an extra few hours to fold into a two-destination trip, you should be looking for stopovers.
Look for the option among long-haul carriers. You’ll usually see a stopover option on their website; buy there or via a travel agency. Some will sweeten the pot with hotel deals, meals, or excursions. Others get even more creative: Icelandair in 2016 let stopover customers during low season borrow an airline employee for a day, to play tour guide. Stopovers have become, Hobica notes, “a win-win.”
Here are some of the best in the world right now.
Icelandair
Stopover city: Reykjavik
Icelandair’s stopover program dates back to the 1960s, well before the country was a hot destination for road trips and Game of Thrones shoots. The airline has grown with the tourism industry on the island -- annual American visitors alone now outnumber actual Icelanders. As these innovators of leisure have watched their own popularity grow, they’ve also watched the stopover’s rise. “We have seen many airlines adding the ability to stopover in their hub -- it is not only to increase tourism but also strengthen their network through the hubs,” says Michael Raucheisen, an Icelandair spokesman. Definitely check these guys out if you’re heading anywhere in northern Europe, and you can get up to seven nights there along your way -- legitimately time enough to drive around the entire country.
TAP Portugal
Stopover cities: Lisbon and Porto
The airline’s stopover program recently upgraded so you can explore Lisbon or Porto for up to five days (versus three). “Seventy thousand visitors have told us they love the Portugal Stopover, but we kept hearing that three days wasn’t enough to truly experience Lisbon or Porto,” said Carlos Paneiro, a TAP Portugal VP of sales. “Now with five days, visitors can enjoy a more leisurely visit to really get to know what these wonderful cities have to offer.”
Five days in Portugal is reason enough to get on a plane, especially when the airline also offers hotel discounts and free bottles of Portuguese wine at partner restaurants. Lisbon’s the second-closest European capital (after Dublin) to North America's East Coast; the city makes a natural detour on the way to Europe or Africa.
Finnair
Stopover city: Helsinki
Take a pit stop in Helsinki for up to five days on your way to Europe or Asia. Decompress in an ice sauna, chase the Northern Lights, bathe in the coastal haven of Porvoo -- or just kick it in Helsinki. Practically everyone there grows up learning English from the age of 7 or so, making it exceptionally easy to get around, to make friends, and to blow everyone’s minds in karaoke.
Turkish Airlines
Stopover city: Istanbul
Turkey’s in the midst of a rough patch for tourism -- a funk brought on by having an autocrat in charge who likes to jail journalists, among other unsavory traits. Perhaps as a result, Turkish Airlines has one of the sweetest stopover deals anywhere. It lets passengers departing from any of the airline’s nine US gateway cities (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Washington) to stopover in Istanbul on the way to Africa, eastern Europe, or central Asia.
Any passenger with a connection time over 20 hours in Istanbul gets a free hotel stay: two nights at a five-star hotel in the centrally located Taksim for business class passengers, or a one-night stay at a four-star hotel in the historical Sultanahmet district if you’re flying economy. Business class passengers can also get discounts on a luxury motorboat tour of the Bosphorus. See historical landmarks like the Maiden’s Tower and Topkapi Palace, enjoy traditional Turkish fare, and try not to get They Might Be Giants stuck in your head.
Air Canada
Stopover cities: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
If you have at least six hours till your connecting flight, this stopover gives you a free or reduced-rate hotel room in any of the stopover cities, all of which are kickass places to visit (in the summers, especially). You can pull the same move on your return flight as well for a stopover double-dip as you head to Europe or Asia.
Emirates
Stopover city: Dubai
Emirates adopted stopovers in 2002, allowing passengers loiter in Dubai en route to one of the airline’s 150 global destinations. At the time, a mere 16 million travelers passed through the Dubai airport annually. Things have really ballooned since: Last year the airport was the world’s busiest international airport, with 87 million international passengers -- almost triple the number of the top US airport, JFK. The stopover offers discounts at more than 90 hotels and round-trip transportation between the airport and your hotel.
Japan Airlines
Stopover city: Tokyo
Japan Airlines’ stopover options vary depending on flight destinations. You’re probably flying out of North America, so you can stopover in Tokyo, which is a hell of a bonus stop on any trip to Asia. Travelers with JMB Partner Airlines Awards are eligible for more stopovers in the US.
Alitalia
Stopover city: Rome
Since February, Alitalia’s stopover has offered passengers up to three days in Rome, which they supplement with hotel discounts if you need a place to crash. That’s la dolce vita amid ancient artifacts and chic cafes, on the way to Paris, Prague, St. Petersburg, or any other city Alitalia serves (excluding Italy and North America).
Star Alliance
Stopover cities: damn near everywhere
Globetrot like Carmen Sandiego via Star Alliance, if you’ve got the time and the cash. The carrier group comprises 28 member airlines that fly 18,400 daily flights among 1,300 destinations in 191 countries. Are there even 191 countries? Only Yakko truly knows. The program, called Round the World program, launched in January; it lets you build an ambitious international itinerary on a single airline ticket. You just have to stop for at least 24 hours in as few as two, or as many as 15, stopover cities.
