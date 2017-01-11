The Coolest Suburb in America's 35 Biggest Metro Areas

Baltimore, MD: Towson

Population: 55,197

Where to eat/drink: Bread & Circuses, Cafe Troia, Pho Towson

All of you nattering nabobs of negativity shan't hate on Spiro Agnew's hometown. At right around 50k people, it's that perfect middle size, plus it sits less than 30 minutes from the city that spawned a million Omar references, has two colleges (aka more space for kids to play/watch games for free), and a ton of restaurants, including an entirely underrated pho spot IN A BEST WESTERN MOTEL. -- KA



Boston, MA: Hingham

Population: 22,157

Where to eat/drink: The Snug, Scarlet Oak Tavern, Bloomy Rind

Let's first start with some places we couldn't choose. Namely, Newton, Brookline, and Somerville, which are all basically their own standalone cities, and didn't feel like they could really count as suburbs. All of those places are great, so if you can afford to live in them, go do that. While we're at it, here's another caveat: commuting via car from Hingham to Boston can be terrible. For much of the day, 93 is essentially a parking lot, where people have a better chance of getting on the air during Felger and Mazz's show to yell about the Bruins than getting anywhere else in a timely fashion. But, friends, in Hingham, you can commute to work in Boston by ferry. Trust me, the ferry is the most glorious and rare of all ways to commute.