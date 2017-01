The 15 Most Essential Restaurants in Sydney

Best brunch: The Grounds of Alexandria

Best café/breakfast: Reuben Hills

7A, 2 Huntley St It’s a bit of a trek to this coffee-centric weekend spot, but the Grounds of Alexandria is worth the trip (and the wait). The ambitious coffee roaster/café/bakery/sustainable garden is built into an industrial warehouse that overflows into a courtyard, and while it's invariably brimming with people, you’ll forget how hangry you were with a fork full of lamb ragout pappardelle or a breakfast burger with a side of polenta chips. Or skip the long lines altogether and instead grab food at one of the food stalls where, lest we forget, is a donut cart. Oh yes, there’s a donut cart. 248 Palmer St This Darlinghurst eatery skips the pomp found in some of the newer pizzerias around town, focusing instead on its bubbling Neapolitan pies. The local favorite is a two-in-one special, which includes half a Margherita pie and half a calzone filled with ham and ricotta -- it’s not an abomination to pizza, we swear. 61 Albion Street Brekky is important in Oz, in large part because it begins with your first cup of Joe -- luckily for you, Reuben Hills roasts its own beans and has a killer breakfast menu to boot. The coffee roastery is actually located above the café, which you can catch a glimpse of by checking out one of their tasting sessions at 10am every Saturday... or by just looking up. Order the baleada (a tortilla filled with pinto, smoked tetilla, salsa, cactus, scram, and Mex truffle) or the NOT Reuben (wagyu salt brisket, pickled slaw, manchego, and horseradish mayo on rye), then top it all off with a salted caramel shake.