20 Reasons to Go to the Caribbean, Besides Just Sitting on the Beach

We all have a very specific visual that flashes in our heads when we hear the word "Caribbean." Johnny Depp in a puffy shirt. Turquoise waters. White sandy beaches. Resorts where everyone calls you "Mister" and asks if you'd like another piña colada. Why thank you, don't mind if I do.



But beyond the pristine beaches and luxe resorts, the Caribbean is a culturally rich, fascinating little corner of our hemisphere where every island has something surprising to offer. Sure, posting up on the beach and never leaving sounds like paradise, but isn't that what Florida's for? Take advantage of all this dynamic region has going for it: Here are 20 things to do in the Caribbean that have nothing (or almost nothing) to do with a beach.